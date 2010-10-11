Town budget to be adopted Friday

“We’re on schedule to adopt our budget on Friday,” Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty announced at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. The board is ready to act on a revised levy of $6,662,334, about 2.5 percent higher than this year’s levy, after officials and accountants cleared their schedules late last week to address budget discrepancies.

At last Wednesday’s public hearing, “We learned we had some more work to do,” Mr. Dougherty said. That’s when the Reporter questioned the 10 percent levy increase on the latest budget summary sheet, up from 0.7 percent when the board voted to send the preliminary budget to a public hearing. That preliminary levy was based on a revenue total that was miscalculated by $900,000.

Supervisor Dougherty explained the changes in the budget since last week. Those changes included small ones — a decrease in insurance of $5,000; moderate ones — anticipated mortgage tax revenues up $35,000 — and one big change — taking an additional $197,000 out of the reserve funds for a total of $497,000 in reserves to be used to offset the levy.

Last year the board appropriated over $500,000 in reserve funds to offset the levy.

With current fund balances at over $1.4 million, Mr. Dougherty said that he is comfortable with the $497,000 appropriation. “Fund balances should be about 10 percent of your total budget,” Mr. Dougherty said, and the 2011 reserve appropriation keeps the funds within that guideline. The total budget for 2011 is estimated at $10,449,830.

“We feel very comfortable we’re where we should be on the budget,” the supervisor said.

Mr. Dougherty said that the newly calculated levy will raise the tax bill for a median homeowner by about $30, a number Assessor Al Hammond confirmed. Shelter Island properties would be taxed at a rate of $2.2181 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the current rate of $1.9762, Mr. Hammond said.

The simplest way to find out how the town budget will affect your tax bill is to call Mr. Hammond’s office at 749-1080.

FISHING LICENSE, PBA UPDATES

The town’s lawsuit against the State of New York over its fishing licenses has gone to trial and Peter Reich appeared in the Supreme Court in Central Islip, he said, as a witness for the plaintiffs — the municipalities of Shelter Island, Southampton, East Hampton, Southold, Brookhaven, Huntington and Oyster Bay.

Town Attorney Laury Dowd said that Judge Patrick Sweeney is expected to rule by the end of the year.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is contesting the town’s claims that colonial patents give them jurisdiction over fishing. The state imposed the licenses to meet a federal fishing registration requirement; the state has argued that it cannot comply if it exempts the East End towns from licensing.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty also provided an update on negotiations with the police union. He said that town officials will meet with Police Benevolent Association representatives on Thursday and will then submit its case to a three-member Public Employment Relations Board panel for arbitration. The police contract expired at the end of 2008.