Town Board: Winthrop zone change dead after ZBA review













Town Board work continues on a variety of issues, some moving off the back burner upon completion of the 2011 budget. Here is a summary of discussions conducted during the November 9 and 16 work sessions.





WINTHROP ROAD REZONING

Chris Lewis, the Zoning Board of Appeals liaison, relayed the ZBA’s position on a petition to rezone property along Winthrop Road to reduce housing coverage on lots. “They saw no value in doing it,” Ms. Lewis said. ZBA members told her that at least 100 properties on outside waters are in the C zone (not just the handful on Winthrop Road) and that the change would “create a chaos of spot zoning that we would come to regret many times over.”

She said she saw no further way for the Town Board to pursue the issue.

ST. GABE’S PRESERVATION REVISITED

A new provincial Passionist leader is more receptive to town and county preservation efforts at St. Gabriel’s Retreat, Supervisor Jim Dougherty reported.

The supervisor was invited to a meeting of Catholic leaders, organized by the Roe family, to discuss the future of St. Gabe’s with Father Robert Joerger, who spent time at the Island retreat as a young priest. He is “an old friend of St. Gabe’s,” Mr. Dougherty commented.

“I agreed to throw a Hail Mary pass and call the county,” he said, to revive a plan to purchase 6.4 acres around the farmhouse on Burns Road with county funds; the town would be responsible for maintenance.

Mr. Dougherty could think of no reason why Father Joerger would not sign a non-binding agreement to pursue county appraisal of the property, the first step towards acquisition.

FEDERAL GRANT MONIES IN PERIL

The news was not so good on a grant to rebuild groins and the bulkhead at the end of Shell Beach. The project may fall victim to political change in Washington as the $200,000 grant was secured as an earmark by Congressman Tim Bishop, who is behind as the final votes in his re-election bid are counted.

Mr. Dougherty and Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham learned from state administrators of the grant that it could not be used for groins. But town officials are pursuing the funds in hopes that the bulkhead is eligible, and with a new request — to pay for a generator at the Town Hall complex.

SHOREWOOD IRRIGATION PLAN

The Town Board is being asked to exempt irrigation supplied by the old water tower at Shorewood Manor from the town’s code restrictions. The town code currently restricts irrigation systems and will completely prohibit them beginning in 2013 except for those with underground cisterns filled with off-Island water. Richard Hogan, the current owner of the Ward’s Point property, is splitting the property into two lots and wants to water both lots from the tower supply.

After hearing from Building Inspector William Banks, the board was reluctant to allow the irrigation of both properties from one source.