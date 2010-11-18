Town Board: Town budget approved, new coastal rules go public





New rules for development of the Island’s Coastal Barrier Resource Zone will be aired at a public hearing in Town Hall on Friday, December 3.





A moratorium on construction in the zone — which includes low-lying areas around the Ram Island causeways, Silver Beach, Hay Beach, Wades Beach, Crab Creek and Mashomack Preserve — will continue until the new rules are adopted. During the November 12 meeting the Town Board also set a hearing on extending the moratorium for the same date — December 3 -— which would buy board members more time to address public concerns about the new law. The moratorium, already extended once, is currently set to expire at the end of the year.

The board set the hearings after officially adopting the 2011 town budget. Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty expressed his “gratitude and respect to all our department heads” for helping to create a budget that is defensible — it carries a 2.5 percent levy increase while giving non-contractual town employees (except for the supervisor) a 2 percent raise.

Mr. Dougherty also thanked his colleagues on the board and Town Hall staff for “working in cooperation to come up with a good budget in a very, very difficult environment.”

After the unanimous roll call vote, Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar announced, “The resolution is adopted. Alleluia.”

COASTAL ZONE RULES

The new rules for development on causeways and similar coastal areas would be the strictest imposed by the town. The coastal areas involved are defined by federal law tied to the National Flood Insurance Act, as depicted on maps at Town Hall.

The town code currently requires property owners intending to build in the zone to apply for a special permit from the Zoning Board, but the law does not stipulate criteria specific to the zone, as opponents to construction in the fragile lands learned when Alex Zagoreos secured a permit for reconstruction of the only house on the First Causeway to Little Ram Island.

The proposed law changes all that. On undeveloped land, those changes include increasing minimum lot size to 3 acres and restricting the following: house footprint relative to lot size (no greater than 1,800 square feet on greater than 3 acres), accessory structures, lot clearing (to a 25-foot radius around the structure), house height (no more than 25 feet), new docks and bulkheads, and the height and appearance of raised septic systems. The town would also regulate the use of reverse osmosis water systems to ensure proper disposal of brine by-products.

On already developed properties, the town would limit the extent of construction to the size and footprint of existing structures, with some flexibility if the owner presents plans that would enhance environmental protections. Properties that span the coastal barrier and other zones would be encouraged to relocate development away from the coastal zone.

All development in the district would require a permit that would be reviewed and granted by the Town Board, not the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Councilman Glenn Waddington commented that the board would not be voting on the new law at the December 3 meeting.

OTHER BOARD ACTIONS

During the November 12 meeting, the Town Board also took the following actions:

• Set a public hearing on a local law authorizing the town to license dogs. New York State is getting out of the dog licensing business (although they are retaining a portion of the licensing fee), shifting the regulatory burden onto municipalities. The rules for dog owners are not significantly changed — dogs on the Island for 30 days or more must be licensed by the town — but the fees can be structured to cover the town’s administrative costs.

• Approved four mooring permits for applicants with properties on or near Coecles Harbor.

• Set public hearings on waterways permits, one for a mooring in West Neck Harbor and one for a bulkhead, dock and cabana replacement at Oriole Farm in Dering Harbor. For details, see the legal notices on page 30.

• Reappointed Janalyn Travis-Messer, Patricia Shillingburg and Mike Scheibel to another term on the Deer and Tick Committee (to serve through 2013).

• Held a public hearing on how to use an annual grant of $16,000 in federal community development funds administered by Suffolk County. See story, page 8.