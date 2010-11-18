Suffolk Closeup: Barely surviving the Cold War

BY KARL GROSSMAN

What an eerie experience I recently had walking around Rocky Point and Westhampton, two sites where the U.S. government in the 1950s and 60s set up bases for nuclear-tipped missiles.

I was making a TV documentary on the Nike and BOMARC bases located on Long Island and elsewhere in the New York Metropolitan Area, intended to intercept Soviet bombers the government feared might come to attack New York City.

These were the first generation of anti-aircraft missiles and weren’t able to score direct hits. Instead, the scheme was to have the nuclear warheads on the Nike and BOMARC missiles detonate when the missiles reached a formation of Soviet bombers. While blowing the formation apart, the defensive attack would also rain radioactivity down below.

The nuclear tips had enormous power. For the Nike Hercules it was the equivalent of up to 30 kilotons of TNT. The atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima had the power of 13 kilotons. The nuclear warheads on the BOMARCs had the power of 10 kilotons. The Nikes had a 100-mile range, the BOMARCs 250 miles. Some radioactive fall-out would have descended on Long Island, depending on the winds, if the Nike and BOMARC missiles detonated in the skies above.

With the shift by the Soviets (and us) to ICBMS, the Nike and BOMARC bases — and many were set up across the U.S. — were closed in the 70s. The nuclear-tipped missiles are all gone, but many of the bases remain, frightening reminders of a dangerous period.

These words came to me as I walked around the sites: “By the skin of our teeth.” Only by the skin of our teeth, I thought, had we avoided nuclear destruction. That’s how I began a program for WVVH-TV: “It is a case of humanity getting through by the skin of its teeth. We’re here at a former Nike base in Rocky Point …”

The program was broadcast last week and also put up by WVVH on youtube.com. Just input my name and its title, “Avoiding Nuclear Destruction: By The Skin Of Our Teeth,” and you can view it.

The Nike program, named for the Greek goddess of victory, was run by the Army. The BOMARC program was run by the Air Force and named for its developers — BO for Boeing and MARC for Michigan Aerospace Research Center.

I got clearance from the Army to film at the Rocky Point site off Route 25A, where three Nikes were housed in underground silos. I stood on top of one of the welded-shut silos to explain what had been below.

The BOMARC base, off Old Country Road, was transferred to Suffolk County and part of it is now used as a police shooting range — so, fittingly, gunfire was in the background as we filmed. Each of the 56 BOMARC missiles was positioned on the floor of its own building. The roofs would open for the missiles to be fired. The machinery and structures are very solid; large amounts of money were spent on this scheme.

A new book, “Continental Defense in the Eisenhower Era: Nuclear Antiaircraft Arms and the Cold War” by Christopher J. Bright, not only details the story of the Nike and BOMARC missiles but discusses “the widespread acceptance” of these nuclear weapons by the American public, a result in part, it says, of government PR at the time.

Today, the U.S. government is pushing for many more nuclear plants. And the Pentagon still holds nuclear war to be quite feasible. This is also a dangerous period.

I ended the TV program in front of a BOMARC building, and will end this column, too, with the question: how long will we be able to survive by the skin of our teeth?