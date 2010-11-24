SPOTLIGHT ON ARTISTS: ROZ DIMON

Shelter Island is home to more than 40 painters, sculptors and photographers, according to a recent informal and by no means comprehensive tally by the Reporter staff. Some names will be well known to Islanders, others less so, but we decided to introduce them all to Reporter readers. This week we feature Roz Dimon.





Can the public view your work at any particular location?

The public can view my work anytime and anywhere by plugging into the digital galaxy and googling “Roz Dimon,” or just go to artstory.net.

Do you specialize in one specific type of art? What is your preferred medium?

I paint with a digital brush on a digital canvas: a brush of 16 million colors, a canvas of infinite layers, and a distribution system that can touch* millions of people the world over.(*digit)

Where is the most interesting place you’ve seen your art displayed?

The digital painting shown here at right, “NAIL THIS.” is in the narthex of St. Bart’s Church, Park Avenue at 51st Street. It’s 3-feet square and illuminated from the back — it looks like a very contemporary stained-glass window. I also created a limited-edition “ready-to-hang” mounted print in a smaller, more affordable size, 12”by 12” — as many people seem to love this piece.

Where would you most like to see it?

I’d like to see it broadcast across the globe on the world wide web as an interactive, interfaith, multisensory world prayer that all can explore.

What inspires your art?

Life, faith, love, … the struggle of what it is to be human. Also experiencing a great work of art.

Why be an artist on Shelter Island?

There’s something very special about this place. It’s the only place I’ve ever called home outside of New York City. I love it here and look forward to someday living here full time.

What is your biggest challenge as an artist? What is your greatest joy as an artist?

Creating and helping others understand a new form of art like my Dimonscapes®.

Who is your favorite artist?

This question is difficult for me — I guess because I just don’t think that way. There are so many talented artists and it’s such a rich assortment. Each is a unique experience — like meeting a new person. However I would say there are some standouts, and we know by studying art history that many artists who are “favorites” in their time often have very little staying power when viewed from a larger perspective. Great art is not a fad, a trend or a popularity contest — and while it certainly should reflect the time and culture in which it is created, its particular language and beauty must speak to a larger and more lasting universal.