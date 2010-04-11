Spotlight on artists: Mike Zisser

Shelter Island is home to more than 40 painters, sculptors and photographers, according to a recent informal and by no means comprehensive tally by the Reporter staff. Some names will be well known to Islanders, others less so, but we decided to introduce them all to Reporter readers. This week we feature Mike Zisser.

Can the public view your work at any particular location?

Yes, my work is always viewable at my studio. Simply call me at 749-3064 to make an appointment. In addition I am frequently in juried group shows, mostly in the eastern part of the United States, and my work is also owned by a number of Shelter Island residents.

Do you specialize in one specific type of art?

I am primarily a non-representational painter, and currently (for the past year) I have been working in extensive explorations of geometrics and color.

What is your preferred medium?

Although I have worked in almost every existing medium, for the last 10 years or so I have concentrated on acrylics on canvas or paper.

What is the most interesting place you’ve seen your art displayed?

Surely one of the most memorable places was a beautiful show at the Borghese Winery, with the inside temperature near freezing due to a ferocious February blizzard! It was interesting, all right — art and weather battling for everyone’s attention. Luckily we had wine. And the work looked great.

Where would you most like to see it?

I am always happy to be seen in very well-curated group shows in the company of artists who are better than I am. (This takes a really excellent curator to pull it off.) And in solo shows, almost anywhere. For instance, I just finished a show at our Town Hall, which showcased my newest geometric work and was up the entire summer — it was very well received by the community, and it was a wonderful place to display these large, colorful pieces.

What inspires your art?

Almost anything can inspire me — a thought, a scrap of conversation, a photo from a newspaper, a paper napkin, straight lines, curved lines, anything that seems to me a dynamic jumping-off point for a painting, something that has “legs.”

Why be an artist on Shelter Island?

When inspiration arrives, you need a calm, well-lit space to create. Shelter Island has relatively few distractions, so you have more time for creation, and I am fortunate that my good-sized studio has wonderful light. I have known a cherished number of artists out here — the “Art Mob” — for years, but lately we are getting more new arrivals, some younger people, more varied work, new perspectives, and I think this influx of new talent is wonderful. In fact, we just organized and gave ourselves a new name, “ARTSI,” which stands for Artists of Shelter Island, and we had a very successful studio tour this summer.

What is your biggest challenge as an artist?

My personal challenge is to satisfy myself — and I am a tough critic. If you see my acrylics, you immediately see thick, heavy surfaces. That’s because I often repaint directly over some of the former work that does not, finally, meet with my approval (a technique, I should mention, that has been used by painters since the Renaissance. Every artist has his or her moments of total exasperation.) This over-painting almost always leads to a richer, more interesting surface texture, though; it adds character to the finished work.

What is your greatest joy as an artist?

My greatest joy as an artist is to see a painting of mine go to a person who is knowledgeable and discerning about art. That is the best compensation an artist can have.

Who is your favorite artist?

I don’t really have one artist I would call my favorite, although there are many whom I admire greatly and who have influenced my work. A few who come to mind are Mark Rothko, Cy Twombly, Joseph Stella, Josef Albers and Henri Matisse.