SPOTLIGHT ON ARTISTS: JACKIE BLACK

Shelter Island is home to more than 40 painters, sculptors and photographers, according to a recent informal and by no means comprehensive tally by the Reporter staff. Some names will be well known to Islanders, others less so, but we decided to introduce them all to Reporter readers. This week we feature Jackie Black.





Can the public view your work at any particular location?

Yes, at my studio here on Shelter Island, on my website jackieblack.com

and until February 20, 2011 at The Mary Brogan Museum of Art in Tallahassee, Florida.

Do you specialize in a specific type of art? What is your preferred medium?

Most of my art is photo-based, but I also delve into conceptual works that are based on maps and objects.

Where is the most interesting place you’ve seen your art displayed?

My photo-based book, “Last Meal,” was published in 2003. I’ve always loved both consuming and producing books and there are two more in the works now. I’ve also curated a second exhibit for the local library. It’s inspired by the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.” I find the venue of a public space quite appealing.

Where would you most like to see it?

I would most like to see my work in a million homes across the country!

What inspires your art?

History and personal experience. Beauty and truth. Truth, of course, meaning my truth. An artist’s job is to convey that truth, and hopefully, communicate in a broader way.

Why be an artist on Shelter Island?

Shelter Island provides an idyllic respite from the fast pace of New York City. At the same time we have close proximity to that mad, hectic buzz of art, ideas and intellect that the city provides.

What is your biggest challenge as an artist?

Paying the bills!

What is your greatest joy as an artist?

My greatest joy is when I’ve produced something that feels complete, that I’ve successfully merged the aspects of mind, body and spirit. Like a great song, successful art has an energy that transcends the physical world.

Who is your favorite artist?

I’m still in awe of Cindy Sherman’s “Untitled Film Stills.” I like the work of Diane Arbus, Richard Avedon, Robert Mapplethorpe, Krzysztof Wodiczko, Francis Bacon and Marina Abramovic. My neighbor Kathryn Lynch is inspirational too. She’s a modern-day Van Gogh without the madness!