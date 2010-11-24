Slice of Life: A few tips for kinder, gentler holiday eating

I finally broke down and got a haircut the other day. Having had a couple of unfortunate experiences with barbers, I wound up going to the women’s salon Rebeca uses. The only man in the place, I was privileged to listen in on about half an hour’s worth of a spellbinding conversation going on between the lady customers and the hair technicians.

The subject was food, and when they got around to Thanksgiving, the one who was working on me allowed that among her many invited guests this year, she was expecting at least one vegan. That’s pronounced vee-gin, meaning, evidently, a person who will eat only vee-getables.

To cover the bases, she was planning to have on hand a real turkey and something called a “tofurkey.” I looked it up when I got home.

A tofurkey is essentially a large wad of tofu, also called bean curd (“multifunctional and malleable”), which can be a simple loaf, or artfully sculpted to resemble a ready-for-the-oven fowl. Some even come equipped with a faux wishbone.

Tofu, of course, is made out of soybeans, a crop that some would argue is better suited for turkey feed than people food, so the tofurkey is one way of cutting out the middle man.

A tofurkey consumer I found on an Internet site purchased hers from Oregon-based Turtle Island Foods Inc. for $49.99, plus $14.95 for shipping. “The Internet roast arrived on our doorstep as scheduled two weeks later in an insulated box with cold packs inside. The tofurkey itself is a tan cylinder encased in plastic; not the most appetizing appearance for a holiday centerpiece. We thawed the tofurkey, poured on an orange juice and soy sauce marinade, then baked it with fresh carrots and onions. While it was easy to slice, the texture itself was slightly rubbery, like a hot dog.” Indeed.

The site allows that the tofurkey might be “a hard sell to traditionalists.” Probably so. According to the National Turkey Federation, about 88 percent of Americans still eat (real) turkey on Thanksgiving with an estimated 46 million birds cooked. Americans eat, on average, 17 pounds of turkey apiece yearly, some possibly getting their quota on the same day. Still, the tofurkey site opined that the faux bird could be viewed as “declaration of peace between carnivores and vegetarians.”

The turkey as table fare is being dissed in other ways. If you’re not aware, the president (yes, of the United States) pardons a couple of live turkeys each year. Last year, Obama pardoned one named Courage, who may have been chosen because of where he was headed post-pardon. These lucky birds, until recently, were sent to live out their lives at Disneyland, a fate, some might argue, worse than death itself. Still, Disneyland’s pardoned turkeys haven’t fared well, and that might not be entirely the fault of the entertainment.

Turkeys bred for the table are a far cry from the wild article. Confined and overfed to make them meaty, they don’t get around well and their hearts and lungs are overtaxed by the effort, so they tend to stay in one place, much the way a tofurkey might, and rarely live to see another Thanksgiving. Disneyland recently announced that they won’t be accepting any more pardoned turkeys, and the birds now go to various parks and farms, some of which attempt to rehabilitate them with low-fat diets and exercise. Others, evidently, just let them lie around eating like Romans.

Turkey rights activists on the Internet registered varying opinions. One, signing in as Megan, said, “That is not very nice to save a turkey from being butchered and then make it so fat that it can’t even move. That is cruel. At least if it is butchered it is a quick and painless death.”

But Ryan countered, “Even if a turkey has trouble moving doesn’t mean it’s lost the will to live. Just like you wouldn’t kill your grandmother just because she’s in a wheelchair, an animal that has trouble moving can still live a very happy life. At the farm I volunteer at, there’s one turkey that cannot walk on her own, yet she’s filled with more life than any other animal I’ve ever seen. She loves hanging around in her special sling and seeing visitors.”

And there’s something for you to consider on Thursday, when the platter comes your way.