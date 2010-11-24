SIEF celebrates another successful year













“It was probably the best week of my life.” “It was seven days of nonstop experiences.” “We weren’t just sitting in a classroom learning. We were experiencing it.”





These are just some of the comments delivered at the annual meeting of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) on Saturday, November 13 at the Chequit. The speakers — Senior Henry Read, 8th grader Tom Card and 6th grader Julia Labrozzi — were just a few of the many recipients of SIEF grants who came to the meeting to share the lessons they learned thanks to the foundation.

The programs the students described ranged from a trip to New York City to see the Nutcracker, to individual People-to-People student ambassador programs to a week of learning on a schooner and competing in the school Sailing Club. The list goes on and will soon grow – — a new cycle of grants will be awarded soon.

The foundation also recognized outgoing board member Sue Binder for her eight years of service. New President Lynne Colligan had a gift and kind words for outgoing President Phil DiOrio.

Applications will be available again this spring for students, teachers and organizations seeking funds to participate in educational opportunities that enhance, inspire and broaden the horizons of children and others in the Shelter Island community.