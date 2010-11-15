Shelter Island volleyball headed to state final four

By Cindy Belt

I had a curious sense of déjà vu as I watched the Shelter Island girls volleyball team warming up for the state quarterfinals at Half Hollow Hills West on Thursday, November 11. The team in blue wore matching ribbons in their hair, and they looked poised and confident.

The team on the other side of the net had made it to the Southeast New York regional championship by virtue of the lack of any other qualifying Class D schools in the their region. As play began, it soon became clear that this was a mismatch.

Five years ago Shelter Island was on the losing side of the net as they were easily downed by the Haldane Blue Devils. Haldane had matching socks and ribbons in their hair. They had cheers for nearly every point scored. They ran a fast offense — quicker than anything we had ever seen in league play. They were very intimidating.

Following that 2005 match I wrote to the Haldane coach, complimenting him on the team, and asked him how they got so good. I told him that imitation was the highest form of flattery, and I wanted Shelter Island to look like Haldane. He kindly replied, suggesting specific drills and coaching clinics, consistent encouragement and feedback, and time to build the program.

Fast forward to 2010. This year it was the Shelter Island Indians handing the SS Seward Spartans a 3-0 loss to advance to the State Final Four in Glens Falls on November 20 to 21 for the second year in a row.

Fans had traveled up-Island to support the blue and grey. Parents, administrators, siblings and volleyball fans made the trip, wearing school colors and cheering in support of the girls. The Spartans had traveled from Florida, New York with a handful of fans. Despite their reputation as a good athletic school, Seward has only had a fall volleyball program for two years.

The Indians started quickly, with Haley Willumsen serving the team out to a 5-0 lead. Alexis Gibbs roamed the net, spiking down three separate Spartan overpasses. Stephanie Vecchio combined steady serving and passing to keep pressure on the Seward team. Great hustling to keep the occasional wayward pass in play allowed the focused and calm blue and grey to win quickly, 25-7.

The second set was more of the same. Katy Binder served 6 straight points. Kelsey McGayhey scored on four consecutive swings to widen the lead to 14-3. Saverina Chicka patrolled the net, letting no Spartan hit go by unchallenged by her block. When the embattled Spartans did have a successful attack, Dana Ramos squashed their hopes as she dug up the balls. Jayme Clark’s tough serve and good passing skills were put to good use, and this set ended 25-9.

We started the third set with our line-up rotated a bit to allow different players to see action. Mackenzie Needham took full advantage, serving 14 straight points, getting the Indians out to a 17-2 lead. Morgan McCarthy had 3 nice digs and well as a back row attack, which landed for a point. Erin Colligan in her first postseason appearance overcame her early nerves to score a kill, putting Willumsen back at the service line where she closed out the match with an ace at 25-7.

While the young Seward team didn’t present much of a challenge, the victory sealed a repeat 16-0 season, and Shelter Island is the Southeastern New York Class D Champion.

One thing the Indians are determined not to repeat is their winless record at the state championship. This season they have played tough non-league teams and participated in challenging tournaments. They know the pressure and noise of the Glens Falls Civic Center will be distracting. They are focusing on having faith in one another even when things go wrong.

In an interesting twist of fate and scheduling the Class D final four will feature the Shelter Island Indians, the Randolph Cardinals from western New York, the Argyle Scots from the Lake George region — and the Haldane Blue Devils. While the coach from 2005 is no longer with the team, I am looking forward to proving that his advice for building a volleyball program was sound. May the best blue-ribboned team win.