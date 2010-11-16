What do Islanders want in a new school superintendent?

What type of leader will the Shelter Island School District hire to be its next superintendent? That was the question explored during a November 9 forum held in the auditorium.

The event was led by Dr. Charles Fowler, president of School Leadership LLC, a consultancy the School Board hired last month to help find a replacement for interim superintendent Robert Parry.

Defining which leadership skills the district is looking for in its new superintendent “is the first and probably most important part of the search,” Dr. Fowler told the audience of about 20. The agency is helping to define these skills for the board through a number of methods: discussions with students, staff and parents, an online questionnaire and the November 9 forum.

WHAT DOES A CANDIDATE NEED?

The sentiment perhaps most strongly reflected in audience comments was the ability to keep an open dialogue with students, parents, the staff and community members. Andrea Kropf referenced “coffee hour” talks that a previous superintendent held with parents, which made them “feel like we were being listened to.” Marika Kaasik emphasized that the superintendent will have to be approachable, particularly to allow a relationship with students, a desire reinforced by other audience comments.

Judy Card said she wants someone who embraces the community as a whole, not just students’ parents: “We do have a lot of second homeowners and older people who are basically carrying our taxes for the school, so it’s important to talk to those people … because they don’t truly understand the gift that this school is.” Herb Stelljes agreed: “The kids are doing a lot of good things that I bet most of the community doesn’t know about.”

Audience member Bob DeStefano, who spent 15 years on the school board, said “Thinking back over the past 40 or 50 years of administrators, the most successful were the ones who popped in and out of classrooms, who got along with the teachers, with the community, with the kids and who the kids actually liked.”

Audience members also want the new superintendent to evaluate current practices — for instance, one thought too much class time was being wasted through events like field trips, while another argued that those experiences were important for students in a small community. Some thought students had to be held more accountable in their education in an attempt to raise the academic bar.

Teaching experience and financial acumen were both called very important qualities. Teacher Lynne Colligan wants the superintendent to be well-versed in present-day teaching methods, such as differentiated instruction, which gives students with different learning strengths information in different ways.

Jim Colligan, a retired Carl Place teacher and volunteer coach for the Shelter Island basketball team, said the person should have “done their homework. What do they know about Shelter Island?” He doesn’t want someone to come to the district with preconceived notions of how the district should be run, a sentiment that Dr. Fowler said reflected comments during his individual conversations.

But Mr. Colligan said that most importantly, “The number one thing that you bring to education is passion, and the person we hire has to have a passion for the job.”

In sum, Dr. Fowler explained, “The bar expressed here is very high — a highly professional, multi-skilled, talented leader is what’s being sought here.”

THE SEARCH PROCESS

The agency will finish helping the board define its criteria by December, when the actual recruitment process begins. The agency typically acquires around 50 to 75 applications by the end of their search process, Dr. Fowler said, which are then narrowed down to 15 to 20 candidates. The agency interviews those candidates and then recommends the best six or seven candidates to the School Board. The board is expected to make its final selection by April.

It’s often difficult for school boards to find suitable superintendent candidates on their own, Dr. Fowler explained, since the number of people interested in the position is very small. Often people get started in education because “they enjoy teaching and are stimulated by working with children, and so they want to stay in the teaching role” rather than taking an administrative one, he said.

On Long Island the average age that an educator begins a career as a superintendent is 54, not long before one typically retires, he said, a circumstance that creates a large number of vacancies for the position. Not to mention that it’s a pressure-filled job with myriad responsibilities.

IS A SUPERINTENDENT ENOUGH?

The School Board will also have to consider whether the district’s administrative responsibilities would be better performed by splitting them between two positions, a superintendent and a principal or assistant superintendent. Mr. Parry said he will give the board a recommendation later in the year — he’s only overseen school in session for two months and “it’s a little premature for me to make judgements like that.” Dr. Fowler also said he would include that consideration in his report to the board.

For many years, the school district was overseen solely by a superintendent, until 2002, when the middle and high school principal position was created to help perform some of the superintendent’s duties. In 2005, the principal position was abolished and replaced with the assistant superintendent position.

An assistant superintendent was not rehired this year after Donna Guiffre, the last assistant superintendent, resigned. Her responsibilities were redistributed to the superintendent, the guidance counselor and to a new position, Coordinator of Special Education services, to which Janine Mahoney was appointed.

To help participate in the search for a new superintendent, fill out the questionnaire at surveymonkey.com/s/shelterisland — the district asks that it be submitted before Saturday.