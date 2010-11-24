Shelter Island High School basketball season schedule
Boys basketball
December 11, 2010
12 p.m. Shelter Island @ McGann-Mercy Varsity
December 16, 2010
4 p.m. Ross @ Shelter Island JV
5:45 p.m. Ross @ Shelter Island Varsity
December 22, 2010
4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Westhampton JV
December 29, 2010
11:30 a.m. East Rockaway @ Shelter Island JV
1 p.m. East Rockaway @ Shelter Island Varsity
January 5, 2010
6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Stony Brook JV
4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Stony Brook Varsity
January 7, 2010
6:15 p.m. Bridgehampton @ Shelter Island Varsity
4:30 p.m. Smithtown Christian @ Shelter Island JV
January 11, 2010
4 p.m. Shelter Island @ Southold JV
6 p.m. Shelter Island @ Southold Varsity
January 14, 2010
4 p.m. Greenport @ Shelter Island JV
5:45 p.m. Greenport @ Shelter Island Varsity
January 18, 2010
4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Port Jefferson JV
6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Port Jefferson Varsity
January 21, 2010
4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Pierson JV
6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Pierson Varsity
January 28, 2010
4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Ross JV
6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Ross Varsity
February 1, 2010
4:30 p.m. Stony Brook @ Shelter Island JV
6:15 p.m. Stony Brook @ Shelter Island Varsity
February 4, 2010
4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Smithtown Christian JV
6 p.m. Shelter Island @ Bridgehampton Varsity
February 8, 2010
4:30 p.m. Southold @ Shelter Island JV
6:15 p.m. Southold @ Shelter Island Varsity
February 11, 2010
5 p.m. Shelter Island @ Greenport JV
6:45 p.m. Shelter Island @ Greenport Varsity
February 14, 2010
4:30 p.m. Port Jefferson @ Shelter Island JV
6:15 p.m. Port Jefferson @ Shelter Island Varsity
February 16, 2010
4 p.m. Pierson @ Shelter Island JV
5:45 p.m. Pierson @ Shelter Island Varsity
Girls basketball
December 3, 2010
5:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Southampton JV
December 8, 2010
4:30 p.m. East Hampton @ Shelter Island JV
6:15 p.m. East Hampton @ Shelter Island Varsity
December 16, 2010
4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Ross JV
6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Ross Varsity
December 28, 2010
12:45 p.m. Shelter Island @ Hampton Bays
(Middle School) Varsity
January 5, 2011
4:30 p.m. Stony Brook @ Shelter Island JV
6:15 p.m. Stony Brook @ Shelter Island Varsity
January 7, 2011
4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Smithtown Christian JV
January 11, 2011
4:30 p.m. Southold/Gpt @ Shelter Island JV
6:15 p.m. Southold @ Shelter Island Varsity
January 13, 2011
4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ McGann-Mercy JV
6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ McGann-Mercy Varsity
January 21, 2011
4 p.m. Pierson/BH @ Shelter Island JV
5:45 p.m. Pierson/BH @ Shelter Island Varsity
January 27, 2011
5:45 p.m. Ross @ Shelter Island Varsity
4 p.m. Ross @ Shelter Island JV
January 31, 2011
4:30 p.m. Port Jefferson @ Shelter Island JV
6:15 p.m. Port Jefferson @ Shelter Island Varsity
February 1, 2011
6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Stony Brook JV
4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Stony Brook Varsity
February 4, 2011
4:30 p.m. Smithtown Christian @ Shelter Island JV
February 8, 2011
4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Southold/Gpt JV
6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Southold Varsity
February 11, 2011
4:30 p.m. McGann-Mercy @ Shelter Island JV
6:15 p.m. McGann-Mercy @ Shelter Island Varsity
February 14, 2011
6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Port Jefferson JV
4:30 PM Shelter Island @ Port Jefferson Varsity
February 16, 2011
4:30 PM Shelter Island @ Pierson/BH JV
6:15 PM Shelter Island @ Pierson/BH Varsity