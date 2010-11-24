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Sports

Shelter Island High School basketball season schedule

By admin

Boys basketball

December 11, 2010

12 p.m. Shelter Island @ McGann-Mercy Varsity

December 16, 2010

4 p.m. Ross @ Shelter Island JV

5:45 p.m. Ross @ Shelter Island Varsity

December 22, 2010

4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Westhampton JV

December 29, 2010

11:30 a.m. East Rockaway @ Shelter Island JV

1 p.m. East Rockaway @ Shelter Island Varsity

January 5, 2010

6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Stony Brook JV

4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Stony Brook Varsity

January 7, 2010

6:15 p.m. Bridgehampton @ Shelter Island Varsity

4:30 p.m. Smithtown Christian @ Shelter Island JV

January 11, 2010

4 p.m. Shelter Island @ Southold JV

6 p.m. Shelter Island @ Southold Varsity

January 14, 2010

4 p.m. Greenport @ Shelter Island JV

5:45 p.m. Greenport @ Shelter Island Varsity

January 18, 2010

4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Port Jefferson JV

6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Port Jefferson Varsity

January 21, 2010

4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Pierson JV

6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Pierson Varsity

January 28, 2010

4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Ross JV

6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Ross Varsity

February 1, 2010

4:30 p.m. Stony Brook @ Shelter Island JV

6:15 p.m. Stony Brook @ Shelter Island Varsity

February 4, 2010

4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Smithtown Christian JV

6 p.m. Shelter Island @ Bridgehampton Varsity

February 8, 2010

4:30 p.m. Southold @ Shelter Island JV

6:15 p.m. Southold @ Shelter Island Varsity

February 11, 2010

5 p.m. Shelter Island @ Greenport JV

6:45 p.m. Shelter Island @ Greenport Varsity

February 14, 2010

4:30 p.m. Port Jefferson @ Shelter Island JV

6:15 p.m. Port Jefferson @ Shelter Island Varsity

February 16, 2010

4 p.m. Pierson @ Shelter Island JV

5:45 p.m. Pierson @ Shelter Island Varsity


Girls basketball

December 3, 2010

5:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Southampton JV

December 8, 2010

4:30 p.m. East Hampton @ Shelter Island JV

6:15 p.m. East Hampton @ Shelter Island Varsity

December 16, 2010

4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Ross JV

6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Ross Varsity

December 28, 2010

12:45 p.m. Shelter Island @ Hampton Bays

(Middle School) Varsity

January 5, 2011

4:30 p.m. Stony Brook @ Shelter Island JV

6:15 p.m. Stony Brook @ Shelter Island Varsity

January 7, 2011

4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Smithtown Christian JV

January 11, 2011

4:30 p.m. Southold/Gpt @ Shelter Island JV

6:15 p.m. Southold @ Shelter Island Varsity

January 13, 2011

4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ McGann-Mercy JV

6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ McGann-Mercy Varsity

January 21, 2011

4 p.m. Pierson/BH @ Shelter Island JV

5:45 p.m. Pierson/BH @ Shelter Island Varsity

January 27, 2011

5:45 p.m. Ross @ Shelter Island Varsity

4 p.m. Ross @ Shelter Island JV

January 31, 2011

4:30 p.m. Port Jefferson @ Shelter Island JV

6:15 p.m. Port Jefferson @ Shelter Island Varsity

February 1, 2011

6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Stony Brook JV

4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Stony Brook Varsity

February 4, 2011

4:30 p.m. Smithtown Christian @ Shelter Island JV

February 8, 2011

4:30 p.m. Shelter Island @ Southold/Gpt JV

6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Southold Varsity

February 11, 2011

4:30 p.m. McGann-Mercy @ Shelter Island JV

6:15 p.m. McGann-Mercy @ Shelter Island Varsity

February 14, 2011

6:15 p.m. Shelter Island @ Port Jefferson JV

4:30 PM Shelter Island @ Port Jefferson Varsity

February 16, 2011

4:30 PM Shelter Island @ Pierson/BH JV

6:15 PM Shelter Island @ Pierson/BH Varsity