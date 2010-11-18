Seniors: The Senior Sunshine Club

BY MIMI BRENNAN

I called St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson Monday morning, the last known “port of call” for Town Justice Helen Rosenblum, hoping to get a progress report from Helen herself. I was told by Patient Information that Helen was not a patient at St. Charles. Not that she had been discharged; this would violate the rules of confidentiality that protect our loved ones from nosey-bodies like myself.

I tried Helen’s home number, and her mailbox (answering machine) was full. I tried her cellphone and got the same reply. Finally I tried her Riverhead office and was overjoyed to find a human voice — her office manager, I believe — who was most helpful. Yes, she said, Helen was home on Shelter Island and continuing her therapy from here. I’m sure she would welcome a card of caring from you, addressed to P.O. Box 672 in the Heights.

Thanksgiving is coming, and the other members of our Sunshine Club would enjoy hearing you as well.





• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Ave., Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark, P.O. Box 114, C

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. Arthur “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 Country Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Mr. and Mrs. James Jahrsdoerfer, Sunrise Senior Living, #140, 337 Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills, NY 11746

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mrs. Gladys Pinover, Harmonicare Assisted Living, 844 Stevenson Rd., Severin, MD, 21144

• Mrs. Lillian Stile, Sunrise Senior Living, Room 127, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C





If you have hope, you have everything.