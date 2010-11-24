Seniors: Island Nutrition Program turns 25

The year 2010 marks the 25th anniversary of the Shelter Island Nutrition Program. The ingredients for this successful program include socializing and laughter, good food, staff and volunteers. We have plenty of everything!

In 1984, Gert Bourne took the initiative to pursue available Suffolk County Office for Aging (SCOFA) funding and secure a place for the program on Shelter Island. A full year in planning, the program found its original home in the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall at the invitation of Reverend Donald Shaw.

Funding allowed the program to meet one day a week, on Monday. Gert stocked up the kitchen with the needed cooking equipment. She also enlisted the original group of volunteers to come and work in the kitchen. The first chef was Dena Spielberger. I’m proud to say that some of the original workers are still with the program — Karoline Kilb as hostess and Adelaide Gradischer as a kitchen volunteer.

Shopping was originally done at the Shelter Island IGA and Fedi’s. Like today, plenty of fresh food was used. We still use the IGA, make occasional trips to BJ’s, and have gone “locovore” with donations from Bennett Konesni’s organic farm at Sylvester Manor. Some original guests who still attend luncheons include: Rosemary Griffing, Kay Corbett, Dorothy Bloom, Ruth Staehle, Alma Ryder and Onie Byington.

There have been many chefs since Dena, including Jamie Cogan, Frank Koone, Chris Gonzales and our current chefs, Alan Krauss and Angela Corbett. We have paid staff as well — the chefs, food service/dishwasher Harald Olson, and myself as nutrition site manager. The Town of Shelter Island is the contractor for the program.

Special mention must be made of the volunteers who for 25 years have been the working backbone of this nutrition program. Their names are not in the headlines often enough. The drivers bring meals, caring and compassion into the homes of frail or disabled clients. They are here in all types of weather throughout the year. The kitchen helpers multi-task in the kitchen and the dining room. They socialize and radiate the welcoming atmosphere that creates a fun dining room. Volunteers are a circle of people that strengthens our community in immeasurable ways. They are people who make a difference.

The Presbyterian Church kitchen has provided the coziest and best of workplaces in which to prepare so many years of delicious meals. The program and kitchen are in complete compliance with current Suffolk County Department of Health requirements. We receive an annual monitoring by SCOFA and provide monthly reports and updates to them. The staff at the SCOFA Nutrition Office is dedicated to working with the 10 nutrition sites in Suffolk County. They compile and manage all data with accurate accountability and standardization, reporting everything to the state level. Their help and understanding is invaluable to running this program in the best way.

With all the changes over the years, the Dinner Bell continues to provide a Monday and Friday luncheon at 12:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. We also provide home-delivered meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The suggested donation per meal is a bargain at $3. What a good feeling to know that this program continues to both nourish and flourish in our community.

Happy 15th Anniversary to the Shelter Island Nutritional Program!

Forgive me if I have inadvertently left out any names. — KB