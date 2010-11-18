Seniors: Class in session at the Activity Center

BY MIMI BRENNAN





Bernie Kettenbeil, a retired nurse from Southold, presided at the lectern for the AARP Driver Safety Course on Monday and Tuesday, November 8 and 9. This now semi-annual program is hosted by the Office of Senior Services at the Senior Activity Center. Twenty-six students received certificates that entitle them to an annual discount on their auto insurance premiums.

Ms. Kettenbeil described the latest crop of Shelter Island students as “interested, welcoming and happy to be there.” “The material is dry,” she continued, “and I encourage the class to share their driving experiences.”

Roni King, who regularly navigates the waters between South Ferry and North Haven for a living, found the course “a good refresher” but thought it could be condensed to one day. “Ms. Kettenbeil,” she said, “was a riot,” which pleased Bernie no end when I told her.