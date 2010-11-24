Seniors: A richness of blessings at SISCA breakfast





There was a sense of smooth organization, muted expectation and delight as SISCA members filed into the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall on Thursday, November 18 for the annual Ecumenical Breakfast. They were greeted at the reception table by Betty Kontje who was keeping the numbers and finding seats in the rapidly filling hall. Betty reported a total of 62 in attendance, the greatest number by far to attend in recent years.





Pastor Tom Charls was stopped in mid-walk to his table and asked by President Carolyn Willberg to say grace. Carolyn then introduced the special guests, representing most of the faiths on Shelter Island. Their comments were blessedly brief and more personal than usual.

Father Peter DeSanctis of Our Lady of the Isle RomanCatholic Church, who has a robust tenor voice, led the group in a rousing rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” “Thanksgiving,” he said, “was his father’s favorite holiday.”

Pastor Charls of the Grace Evangelical Church, picking up on the musical motif introduced by Father Peter, noted one of his favorite hymns, “Give Thanks to the Holy One.” He also alluded to the absence of another clergyman whose service to the Island, especially its young people, is coming to an end.[Pastor Bill Grimbol announced his retirement earlier this year.]

Julius Manchise, a charismatic community leader, spoke of a tradition at the Manchise Thanksgiving table. Each family member, with special attention to the grandchildren, reports what he or she has to be thankful for.

Finally, Alan Krauss, SISCA’s unofficial chaplain, mentioned the 150th Psalm, the last in the Book of Psalms, which “praises God for what He has given.” He explained that Father Dan Harris of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is not on the Island on Thursdays, hence his absence from the Ecumenical Breakfast.

Carolyn announced that the breakfast buffet was open about 10:15, right on schedule. Assisting Chef Angela Corbett at the buffet table were Joan Bishop and Jeanne Woods. The buffet, prepared by Angela and her assistant, Mary Ellen Gran, met everyone’s expectations for variety, taste sensation and artful cooking.

By 10:45 Carolyn was ready to call the business meeting to order. But first she asked Angela and Mary Ellen to step forward for a well-deserved round of applause.

Vera MacDonald, who headed up the Nominating Committee, presented the slate of officers and committee chairs for 2011 — president, Emily Hallman; vice president, Gert Bourne; treasurer, Gina Rowland; program co-chairs, Charlotte Hannabury and Ceil Krauss; and trip coordinator, Mollie Strugats. A motion to accept the slate was made, seconded and passed; the voice vote to elect the new officers and committee chairs was unanimous. Congratulations were offered to all, and the meeting was adjourned at 11 a.m.

While the organization is not striding into its 29th year, neither is it lurching along. There is a better sense of what it can realistically do, and it will have the dedicated leadership to do it.