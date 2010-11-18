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Around the Island

Salute to veterans marks special day

By admin

Shelter Island honors their veterans.


Beverlea Walz Photos




Two World War II veterans (left), both awarded the Purple Heart, shared Veterans Day on November 11 with these Cub Scouts at American Legion Hall following a Veteran’s Day ceremony (above). From left, veterans James Jenks and Howard Jackson with Charles Cronin-Finlay, Liam Adipietro, Kal Lewis and Roy Cronin-Finlay.






In memory of Lt. Joey Theinert, killed in action earlier this year in Afghanistan, his family presented Mitchell Post 281 with a framed tribute (right) — his combat jacket, dog tags, insignia and photos — to hang permanently in Legion Hall. From the left, James Theinert, Jimbo Theinert, Chrystyna and Frank Kestler.