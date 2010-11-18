Prose & Comments: Sharing lessons of military service

By Jim Colligan

Seven veterans from our American Legion Post 281 were invited to the Shelter Island Schools by Robert Parry, the acting superintendent of schools, and faculty members from grades K through 12. Brian Doelger and Peter Miedema, both social studies and history teachers, as well as the elementary classroom teachers, participated in a very successful Veterans Day program on Wednesday, November 10.

Mike Loriz, commander of American Legion Post 281, recruited two World War II veterans, Robert Gundlach and Howard Jackson (who also served during the Korean War); Bob Rescigno who served during the Korean War; Matt Rohde and Post Commander Loriz who both served in Desert Storm; Lee Oliver who also served during Desert Storm in the U.S. Navy; and myself, a veteran of Vietnam.

Many of the students had completed homework assignments concerning the history of Armistice/Veterans Day and had developed a list of questions for the visiting veterans about their wartime experiences. The questions were thoughtful and stimulating. Both the children and their teachers could not have been nicer.

All seven of the veterans shared their experiences, making sure to keep their responses appropriate for the grade levels they were addressing. It was amazing how interested the students were and how well they conducted themselves throughout the day.

The veterans themselves wanted the students to understand the importance of Veterans Day. There are some 23.2 million military veterans alive today. Shelter Island is well represented in all branches of the military and has many young soldiers on active duty serving their country proudly.

Throughout the day, students continued to ask many of us specific questions about our experiences during wartime. We tried to convey an honest message, that soldiers are generally well trained to do their jobs but do experience a wide variety of feelings, including anxiety and fear.

In addition, they experience the highs and lows of combat, as well as the feelings of separation from friends and family. There is no doubt that all veterans are impacted by their wartime and military experiences and that the lessons they learn stay with them throughout their lives.

On behalf of American Legion Post 281, we would like to thank all of the students, teachers and Mr. Parry for a wonderful day in the Shelter Island schools. Our visit to the school made this year’s Veterans Day a little more special for all of us.