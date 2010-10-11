Prose & Comments: A veteran remembers

By Howard Jackson

This began as a letter to the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter, informing veterans of the Cold War that they may be eligible for an award. The award sent to me read: Certificate of Recognition Howard F. Jackson In recognition of your service during the period of the Cold War, September 2, 1945 to December 26, 1991, in promoting peace and stability for this nation. The people of this nation are forever grateful. William S. Cohen, Secretary of Defense Shelter Island remembers. Many of our residents, those who have passed on and those who still remain, have served our country in World War I, World War II, Korea, the Berlin Airlift, the Cold War, Vietnam, Panama, Beirut, the Gulf War, and actions not publicly recorded. Our men and women have served in the military, as volunteers, and in our covert services, which include the Central Intelligence Agency, the Office of Strategic Services, Special Forces, Navy Seals, Marine Special Operating Groups and Air Force Commandos. The horrid stories of combat, of cold, wounds, noises, smells and perhaps capture are what we cannot seem to forget. These experiences must be shared so our youth and their parents can learn, understand and grow. Words like ‘fear,’ ‘terror’ and ‘harm,’ point out the great need for dedication to duty, honor and country. There are also stories to be shared of kindness, sacrifice and pure humor that enabled the men and women to cope and continue their missions. My wife, Pamela, and I visited the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. We touched my godson’s name. In honor and silence we cried and found closure to a family that thought about him every day. Later, at the Arlington National Cemetery, we took part in a memorial service for the 454th Bomb Group, 15th Air Force members killed or missing in action. We then went to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and watched the Changing of the Guard. As we stood at attention, my thoughts were of those veterans who faced sub-zero cold and brutal heat, in the jungle or desert. I felt the terror in an aircraft on fire and out of control, a foot soldier in a foxhole under artillery fire, a marine waiting for the ramp to drop on his landing craft on some far- away island, the airborne fighting person moments prior to the jump from the aircraft and our brave men and women in our submarines and ships. It took courage to go in harm’s way, to wait and then die. We saluted and felt the pride and spirit of being an American. My military life and service evolved. During World War II, I graduated from Hargrave Military Academy, too young to enlist. My mothers’ signed permission allowed me to join my three brothers in the military, as a combat infantry replacement. Fate, however, selected me for aviation cadet training at the University of Vermont. There, we, the cadets, were trained in mathematics, emergency procedures and navigational techniques. In addition, I learned how to fly a Piper Cub aircraft over the lakes and farms. Basic officer skills were learned at Maxwell Field, Alabama, and Tyndall Field in Florida offered the full experience of aerial gunnery. After advanced training at Midland Field, Texas, I received my wings as a bombardier/observer, aerial gunnery and combat navigator, graduated as a flight officer and later received a battlefield commission. So many of us, trained, were now sent off to war. Seventeen- to 20-year-olds, defending our country. We formed a combat crew and flew our new four-engine B-24 bombers into war. We crossed the Atlantic Ocean, survived an on-board fire and landed on the Azore Islands. Our flight continued to North Africa with stops in Tunisia and Algeria. At this point I contracted pneumonia and was confined to an open-air hospital. After two days my crew informed me that secret orders were issued to fly to southern Italy and join the 454th Bomb Group “H” (heavy bomb). My crew covered me with blankets, took me to the aircraft and we flew across the Mediterranean Sea to Foggia. Our combat missions included targets over Italy, Germany, Austria, Hungary and Yugoslavia and we supplied tactical support for the Russian Eastern Advance. V-E Day (victory in Europe) arrived; it was 1945. I completed my combat tour and was assigned to form a unit for combat in China. Participation in black operations and counter-intelligence work followed. Post-World War II, 1945-1991, the Cold War reigned, and some of us continued to serve with great interest within the intelligence and covert operations. The memories, so buried in the souls of all who served, hopefully find peace in sharing and knowing they are not alone. All Americans owe a debt to the brave men and women who served in Vietnam. Words like ‘duty,’ ‘honor’ and ‘country’ all belong to them and all veterans of war. The 10 years of warfare, brutal and not appreciated by most people, were in my opinion the final deterrent to nuclear holocaust as a World War III. Both the Russians and the Chinese did not move against the American resolve. This Veterans Day is special to these heroes. Shakespeare wrote, in part: “We few, we happy few, We Band of Brothers…” To all those including family and friends of our veterans, dead or alive: we honor you today and always.