Police: Calm before the holidays

Nathan J. Lechleitner, 38, of Greenport was arrested by Shelter Island police on Saturday, November 20 at about 2:10 p.m. on a parole violation warrant. He was remanded to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

OTHER REPORTS

Police noticed illegal dumping on Ram Island on November 16 — two mattresses left in bushes along the side of the road. The Highway Department was notified.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Silver Beach on November 16.

On November 17, police assisted the Shelter Island Pharmacy with a drug take-back program.

Police investigated a possible burglary in the Heights on November 18.

On November 18, police responded to a resident’s complaint related to a case of larceny.

A caller reported a sick raccoon in Tarkettle on November 19. Police had to put the animal down.

Responding to a call received on November 19, police advised a person to stay off a Heights property or be subject to arrest.

Police assisted three motorists with disabled vehicles in West Neck and the Center on November 21.

Three residential burglary alarms were activated during the week in the Center, Hay Beach and Shorewood. A malfunctioning alarm was the cause of the first, and an unsecured basement door, blown open by the wind, may have set off the second. The premises of the third were secure.

While responding to an automatic fire alarm at a home in Hay Beach, police were notified by a caller that the alarm had been activated by smoke from cooking that had burned.

Among other reports, police responded to a false 911 call, opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside and followed up on lost and found reports.