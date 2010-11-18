Police Blotter: One arrest during quiet week

Those named in arrest reports have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may or may not be found guilty.

Kenneth J. McGuinness, 58, of Shelter Island was driving on Smith Street on Tuesday, November 9 at about 4 p.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right and for not wearing a seatbelt. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. According to the blotter report, he had two prior license suspensions.

Mr. McGuinness was issued an appearance ticket for a later date on the Shelter Island Justice Court calendar and posted $100 cash bail.

ACCIDENTS

A vehicle belonging to Lydia Majdisova of Shelter Island was parked on Grand Avenue in the Heights on November 10 when it rolled and hit the Shelter Island Hardware building, causing damage to the main entry railing and the corner of the building. The front bumper of the vehicle sustained minor damage. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A South Ferry Hills resident found a dog at large on November 9 and brought it to police headquarters. The animal control officer traced the owner through the dog tags and returned the dog.

Also on the 9th, two dogs at large were reported in Cartwright; they were gone when police arrived.

A dinghy was reported washed up on the shore of a HiLo property on November 9 and removed to the highway yard for storage.

On November 9, the Fire Department responded to a call about a chimney fire at a residence in Menantic. The fire was extinguished without incident.

The SIPD assisted Southampton Town police detectives with a burglary investigation on November 11.

A Cartwright caller reported on November 12 that a boat was overturned at the Congdon Creek town landing. Police notified the owner.

On November 13, a caller told police about a pile of bamboo on a Center roadway. Police located the driver of the truck, who said he hadn’t realized he had lost the bamboo off his truck and returned to clear it up.

A Menantic caller reported on November 13 that there were two men on the property, who appeared to hide behind some hedges. Police checked the premises and the area with negative results.

Police received a report on November 13 about a gas spill in a West Neck parking area. A gas can in the back of a truck had spilled over and leaked about 2 gallons of gas. The SIFD responded and the Highway Department covered the area with sand.

On November 13 police investigated a report about a possible unknown person on the premises of a rental residence in Cartwright. Police found that the sound of footsteps reported by the caller could have been caused by a mechanical unit turning on . There was no indication of a person on the premises.

Police notified the state Highway Department about a black oak in the Heights that was rotten and should be removed to avoid it falling and taking down several utility wires.

Police received a report on November 14 about an open burning on a roadway in Hay Beach. There was no fire when police arrived but the person on site said he was mulching windrows of leaves when some packed around the muffler caught fire and ignited the pile. He had extinguished the fire.

On November 15, a caller reported garbage blowing out of the back of a truck in the Center. The area was checked with negative results.

Three burglary alarms were activated during the week: at a home under renovation in Cartwright where the premises appeared to be secure; at a residence in West Neck, set off for unknown reasons; and at a Center home, caused by an alarm malfunction.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 14 and 15.