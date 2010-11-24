Planning Board: Final hearing on Brandenstein

The Brandensteins are finally in the home stretch of their subdivision process, which will allow them to sell the town 12.7 acres to be used as open space on Brander Parkway. Their application has been before the Planning Board for about four years.

Engineer Matt Sherman presented the subdivision on behalf of applicants Judy and Howard Brandenstein. They hope to split the property into two lots, one being a 5-acre lot with its existing residential structures and the other a 12.7-acre lot to be sold to the town and preserved as open space.

Originally the applicants wanted to split the 5-acre lot into three smaller lots, but ran into protracted problems satisfying the Health Department water well requirements. By consolidating the three lots into two, they are able to satisfy those requirements.

The only neighbor who spoke during the November 9 Brandenstein hearing was Michael Sweigart, who said he owns the vacant lot across the street from the Brandenstein property and supports the subdivision.

The hearing was left open for written correspondence until the application receives final Health Department approval.

The Town Board recently authorized issuing a $1.8 million bond in order to close on the Klenawicus and Brandenstein open space properties.