OSPREY’S NEST

Happy birthday to…

Robin Collins, Marion Gleason and Dr. William H. Koch on November 26; Daniele Nevel, Larry Lechmanski, Patricia McGayhey, Kristen Siller, Arelene Schulze Harris and Tommy Young on November 27; Doris Clark, Esther Anne Simovich, Karen Munkacsi, Billy Einsmann, Chris Evangelista and Sydney Campbell on November 28; David Clark, Jeanine Cullen, Mike DeMarsico Jr., Clayton Klenawicus, Wendy Janelle Robinson, Mary Faulkner and Beth DiPaola on November 29; Matt Dominy, Dr. Frank Chiaramonte and Ted Sullivan on November 30; Courtney Hardy and Morgan Ames, Jr. on December 1; and Candice King, Fran Duke, Ann McGayhey, Chloe Hayward and Jenifer Corwin on December 2.

And it’s not too late to wish a happy birthday to David Oliver, who shares his day this year with Thanksgiving.

Happy anniversary to…

Heather and Bob Reylek and Lila and David VanVliet on November 26.

Hats off to…

Island resident Ken Nochimson, who has just produced the PBS program, “Dr. Lori Mosca’s 3 Keys to Health,” which will be aired in the New York metro region on November 28 at 4:30 p.m. on Channel 13. The program will be broadcast nationally between November 28 and December 5. Although the program focuses primarily on women, Mr. Nochimson said, “there is a lot of good information about the prevention of heart disease for the entire family.” He expects one million viewers will benefit from the information. Ima plans to be one of them.

Take the plunge!

Work off some of Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast with a refreshing dip in the water off Crescent Beach on Saturday, November 27 at 11 a.m. Dip a toe in the water yourself or pledge support for another Turkey Plunger. The proceeds will benefit the Friends’ 125th Anniversary Fund to renovate the Shelter Island Library’s lower level — so, “you’ll be freezin’ for a reason!” Check in at the library for details.

Veterans Day in Branson

Shelter Island was well represented in Branson, Missouri for that city’s annual week-long veterans’ reunion and Veterans Day celebration. Charlie and Annie Beckwith met up with Islanders Hoot and Joanne Sherman, and Charlie’s sister, former Islander Charlotte Beckwith Perez and her husband Bob who live in Oklahoma. The vets in that group were Charlie, Charlotte, Bob and Hoot.