OSPREY’S NEST

By Ima Byrd

Happy birthday to…

Harold C. Smith Jr., Arthur Ogar Sr., Giana Gaudelli, Albert Gaudelli and Karen Wroble Spencer on November 19; Maurice “Tut” Tuttle, Cheryl Deeb Schasfer, Charles Avona, Christopher Hand and Louis S. Toth IV on November 20; Makayla Ryan Comer, Mary Hess, Phyllis Barrett, Daniel Lenox, Alison Gershon, Tina Peck, Matthew BeltCappellino and Marge Halsey on November 21; John Oliver, Kathleen Bartnett, Kevin Dickens, Patty Griffing Dreher, Becky Griffing Kotler, Amanda Rampmaier, Jeanne Richardson, Kristen Paige Thomson and Bryan Gambino on November 22; Warren Deeb, Ginny Rowland, Matthew Sherman, Laura Ogar Marcello, Matthew Hartley, Martha Harrigan and Alex Hampsas on November 23; Betty Lou Scudder, Kenneth Klenawicus, Tempe Reith, Laurie Walther Echardt and Katia Lawson on November 24; and Henry Helme on November 25.

Happy anniversary to…

Doreen and Bruce White on November 20; and Margaret and Thomas Stewart on November 25.

Lost on the Island…

A turquoise Navaho bracelet that Islander Janet Culbertson is very fond of and lost here last week. She is hoping that an Ima reader may have crossed paths with her at the post office or IGA or in between and found it. You can find her at 749-1265 and she would be ever so grateful!

Words for a hero…

Matt Bonora called in from his home at Peconic Landing to comment on Howard Jackson’s Prose and Comments piece. “A Veteran Remembers,” in the November 11 issue of the Reporter. “He’s a hero beyond description,” Matt said, “A Shelter Islander we should all be very proud of …” A veteran himself, Matt said, “I have a good understanding of what he has done for our country and for our community.” We second that.