Obituaries: Richard M. Bliss

Longtime Shelter Island summer resident Richard Mitchell Bliss died November 7, 2010 at his home in Manhattan surrounded by his family. He was 80 years old. He died at 8:30 a.m., the same time as the start of the New York Marathon which he proudly ran 12 times.

Mr. Bliss was born on December 16, 1929, the son of Ella Flanders Bliss and Charles Mitchell Bliss. He was a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy and Yale University, and received an MBA from NYU. He served in the United States Army.

Mr. Bliss had a career as an international investment banker. He held top-ranking positions at Banker’s Trust and was chairman and chief executive officer of American Express International Bank. He founded and was chairman of the merchant banking firm Asian Oceanic Group. He served as a founding trustee of the Asian Cultural Council and as board chairman of the New York Urban League.

He lived life to the fullest, his family said, and was passionate about reading great literature, running, playing tennis, and about his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Alicia; his sister Marjorie Bliss Garling; his seven children Jackie, Richard, Steve, Laura, Alyssa, Sara and Cassie; and his eight grandchildren Tucker, Clara, Charlie, Julia, Ana, Sam, Ella and Elliott. “We will forever remember him running along the Shelter Island causeways,” daughter Sara said.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Richard Bliss to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.