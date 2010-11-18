Movies @ Library: Happy film for darkening days

By Jack Monaghan

In fall the clock falls back and brings with it the depressing darkness of evening. Have no fear! Movies at the Library is providing the perfect anti-depressant for the autumnal malaise next Tuesday, November 23 at 7 p.m. — one of the great happy comedies of American film, “The Awful Truth.”

“The Awful Truth” stars Cary Grant in top form with Irene Dunne and Ralph Bellamy matching his comic brilliance. Nothing in the movie makes real sense and it doesn’t matter; it succeeds with its self-assured anarchy and the charm of its stars. There is a plot, more or less — Dunne and Grant divorce so they can marry others. Then they do their best to spoil one another’s plans.

Leo McCarey won an Oscar for directing this prime example of the screwball comedies that made viewing such a delight in the 1930s. No cursing, no body noises like contemporary “humor,” this is just pure joy.

Don’t miss “The Awful Truth” at the cinema downstairs at the library. As always, free bottled water and (of course) popcorn along with the joy. There is nothing else quite like this happy movie.