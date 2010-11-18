Men's Bowling: Marcello bowls 225 for year’s high game

BY HANS SCHMID

Week 6 began with a match between Louie’s Clippers and the Pharmaceuticals. As quick as the week began, it ended for the Pharms when they lost all 11 points to the Clips. No stopping the Clips this week as they rolled the high team series of 2979 along with the high team game of 1049. Bobby Marcello led the way for his team with the high individual game of 225 (also the high game to date) and the high individual series of 542. Rolling 116 pins over his average, Bobby also won Bowler of the Week honors.

For the Pharms, Stanley Beckwith rolled the third-high game of 178 while Scott “One-shot” Enstine bowled strongly in the first game only to go down in flames the second. Greg Ofrias picked up the 5-7 split.

The Under Achievers were 7-point winners over the Holy Rollers. Mike Goodleaf had the third-high series of 456. The win was enough to keep them in second place for another week. I get confused enough with Mike Mitchell and Snips Parsons, but now I read that there is a Chip Parson. Hopefully that was an Archer typo. Jon Wilutis rolled 54 pins over his average.

The Misfits had new life this week in their 8-point win over the Thunderballs. Bringing back Bruce Taplin and Stanley Blados out of retirement, they rolled the second-high team game of 1025 and second-high team series of 2946. For the TBalls Denny Clark rolled the second-high game of 179.

Even Father Peter couldn’t save the Legionnaires from an 8-point loss to the Dory Terminators. Dave Clark was a little spark for his team with his second-high 475 series. Dave rolled 67 pins over his average. Too bad he didn’t do this well when he golfed with Tristan (rumor has it that Tristan beat him).

Week 7 started with the ‘Naires suffering another beating, this time losing 8 points to the TBalls. The TBalls had the third-high team game of 994 along with the third- high team series of 2929. Denny rolled the high series of 496, which included the second-high game of 188. Kevin Barry had the third-high series of 480. Even with Father Peter being the backbone of the ‘Naires lately, it was still not enough to save his team. By the way Father, how is Roger doing?

The Terms had a smackdown this week, taking the Misfits down for an 11-point count. The Terms rolled the high team game of 1049 and tied for high team series of 2996. For the Terms Rich Surozenski rolled the second-high series of 489. How’s hunting going Dave? I heard that Joe might have gotten the big one that you were looking for.

The Pharms were another 11-point winner this week in their match with the Under Achievers. Big Daddy Randy Silvani finally came through for his team, rolling 69 pins over his average and earning him Bowler of the Week Honors. The Pharms had the second-high team game of 1042 and tied the Terms with a high series of 2996. In regards to One-shot Scott, he better start asking his wife for more lunch money when he comes to bowl. Mike Goodleaf rolled for the third-high game of 185. With the position round coming up this week, these two teams match up again, giving the Unders a chance for revenge or another night of going down in flames.

With the absence of Snips Parsons, once again the Rollers kicked some butt, taking 8 points from the first place Clippers. Even his brother Chip was no where to be found. With Kevin and Bobby remaining silent this night, the Clippers couldn’t even muster up a 1000 game.





Team Won Lost Pct.

Louie’s Clippers 55.0 22.0 .714

Thunderballs 46.0 21.0 .597

Holy Rollers 46.0 21.0 .597

Dory Terminators 44.5 32.5 .578

Under Achievers 42.5 34.5 .552

Pharmaceuticals 39.0 38.0 .507

Legionnaires 18.0 59.0 .234

Misfits 17.0 60.0 .221