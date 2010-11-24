Making way for a new Christmas tree





A 34-year-old blue spruce in front of the Police Station that had long served as the town’s official Christmas tree was retired this week after years of service. A Norway spruce will soon take its place.





“There was a lot of dead wood in the tree,” Jeff Starzee, deputy superintendent of the Highway Department said Monday after a town crew brought the spruce down.

“It was getting to be a hassle for the guys to decorate,” he added. Planning to remove the tree began several weeks ago, he said, including consultation with the Shelter Island Friends of Trees.

A 20-foot Norway spruce is expected to arrive this coming week through a nursery on the South Fork. A tree spade will be used to place the tree, which will be staked, wired and watered until it is established in its new location. It will also be decorated in time for the December 8 tree-lighting ceremony conducted by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce.