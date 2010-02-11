Machine mix-up inconveniences early voters

Election 2010 got off to a rocky start at two of Shelter Island’s four polling places.

Although the polls opened at 6 a.m. as scheduled, voters in election districts 1 and 2 were not able to use new voting machines until about 8:45 a.m.

Two of the machines, which the Suffolk County Board of Elections designates for a specific polling place, were delivered to the wrong firehouses. Although the problem was identified at about 5 a.m., it could not be corrected until the ferries started operating and an election official arrived.

That meant that 37 voters at the Center firehouse (ED 2) and 31 voters at the Cobbetts Lane firehouse (ED 1) cast paper ballots that were not scanned, but would be turned over to the Board of Elections. How and when those ballots will be counted will be determined by election commissioners, according to an ED 1 poll worker.

Hannah Dinkel, an ED 1 voter who arrived as the polls opened, said she was given an “emergency ballot” after waiting about 10 minutes. She said she put her ballot in an open box provided by poll workers, not in a slotted, locked box, Ms. Dinkel noted.

She said that at least one early voter at her polling place had to leave immediately for the city and couldn’t wait for the emergency ballot.

“It’s possible there were people who were in fact denied their vote because of their schedules,” Ms. Dinkel commented.

Other voters told poll workers that they would return to cast their ballots later when the machines were operating in their proper locations.

Early voting at the Shelter Island School and Heights firehouse went smoothly according to poll workers at those locations.

c.loriz@sireporter.com