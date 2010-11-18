Letters: Tune in to the people

To the Editor:

The four-year term propositions were defeated by a large majority. It is clearly obvious now, as it was last August, that the Town Board never should have gone forward with this referendum.

The four members of the board who supported and introduced this matter ignored the public uprising during town hall meetings. They said that the packed room was “stacked” by the supervisor. I know that he did not ask me and many others to come to the meetings.

And so what if he, or any other board member, should call upon citizens to come to a meeting to show support for a particular issue? That is indeed part of the democratic process. People will just not come if they disagree with you. The board should remember that it was at these same meetings that many in the room called for a referendum to elect all board members to two-year terms.

The lesson learned here is that the Town Board must represent the will of the people, and not impose its will upon the people. The “people” are not children to be dictated to. The “people” are more than those who speak with them outside the post office or have coffee with them. Lest we forget, it is still, ideally, a government by the people, for the people. All of the people.

Democracy works best when the majority rules but yet the minority is not totally disenfranchised. That is the board’s most difficult job. Keeping this community alive and vibrant while respecting everyone’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness must be the ultimate goal. Whether the term is two or four years, the board member’s oath of office remains the same; to support the Constitution of the United States and New York State. Simple but serious.

Shelter Island is not exactly the same place that it was when I came here 20 years ago. And it will slowly adjust to a new era over the next 20 years. Like it or not, there will always, hopefully, be some growth and progress. That’s life. The demographics of this Island have changed. Like a radio, the board needs to tune into it or they will get nothing but static.

VINCENT NOVAK

FRESH POND ROAD