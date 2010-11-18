Letters: Habitat helpers’ thanks

To the Editor:

I am writing to extend my thanks to the Reporter, and the community at large, for supporting the National Honor Society’s recent efforts. The society chose to support Habitat for Humanity again this fall. We raised awareness for the cause with our Cardboard Campout on November 10, raised funds from sponsoring community members, and recently helped to raise the walls of a home in Bellport.

All of this could not have happened without the assistance of many: the Town of Shelter Island for the burn barrel (essential on a cold November night), the SIFD for the permit, Mr. Kanarvogel for our wood supply, Jernick Moving and Storage for our “accommodations,” Mrs. Cogan for hot chocolate, the Read family for the pizza, Mr. Eddy Sabilon for volunteering to chaperone, the Board of Education for supporting our events, the amazing students who joined our cause, and finally, the monetary donors throughout the community.

In total, we have raised over $1,800. This donation to Habitat qualifies us for another build date in the spring, giving 15 more students the opportunity to build alongside future homeowners.

We are pleased to have the support of the community as we work hard to serve others. Thank you.

JANINE MAHONEY

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY ADVISER