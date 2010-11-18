Letters: Fix democracy here

To the Editor:

The embarrassing failure of our high-tech equipment and the discrepancies in our counting procedures in the recent election give us pause to examine the credibility of our often triumphal claims regarding American democracy.

Is it any coincidence that only 75 million people cast their votes in 2010, compared to 120 million in 2008? Can we really honor the claims of the victors that “the American people have spoken”? Or did the 50 million who stayed home simply have their fill of election irregularities, as well as the misrepresentation, character assassination and outright lies that seemed to dominate this campaign?

Before we continue pressuring foreign countries to follow our democratic example, we had better set our own house in order. And perhaps we can profit from some of their experience with the low-tech (and low-cost) “purple pinky” method of reducing irregularities at the polls which has had such great success in Iraq and Afghanistan.

MEL MENDELSSOHN

SHELTER ISLAND