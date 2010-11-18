Letters: Dump system stinks

To the Editor:

I thought I’d put my thoughts in about the local dump, if for no other reason than to see if anyone agrees or disagrees with what I have to say.

Does anyone realize that the yellow bags everyone uses to toss out wet garbage are made out of extremely weak material? I can’t count the number of times I’ve filled the bag with what belongs in there (and not overfilling it), only to have it break apart in my car as I’m trying to heave it out (stinking up my beautiful automobile); break apart on the bottom as I’m carrying it across my driveway (making more of a mess to clean up and rendering the bag useless); or just simply tearing at the top as I pick it up.

OK, maybe I should fill it with the amount of garbage equivalent to what normally fits inside a typical waste basket under an ordinary desk, but these bags, at least last time I checked, cost a small fortune. Funny thing is, though, at Home Depot one can purchase bags (forget the fact they cost less) that are bigger than town bags and are so strong they can hold rocks or metal when they are full. I would imagine the folks in charge of how a town bag should be are banking on the idea that most of the people’s heads in this town are filled with garbage, or at least that’s how it seems.

And here’s another thing. According to the book “Ideas That Changed the world” by author Felipe Fernandez-Armesto (the chapter on “the idea of environmentalism”), “Most environmentalism remains a traditional kind, more anxious to serve humans than nature. Conservation is popular, it seems, only when our own species needs it.”

So why bother recycling paper and boxes if most of the world’s rain forests and the like are in good shape? I still recycle at the dump, I’m a taxpayer, I have every right to, but you’d better believe I take my wet garbage and throw it elsewhere in dumpsters off Island.

And don’t get me wrong, the people that work at the dump do a wonderful job. It’s the people that make the rules governing how such a place is run that tick me off enough to write letters like this.

LOUIS EVANGELISTA

JASPA ROAD