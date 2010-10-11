Letters: Cartoon one sided

To the Editor:

I am not sure what intellectual qualities one needs to be a cartoonist, but Peter Waldner seems to feel his superior brain qualifies him to bash Republicans or Tea Party candidates.

As [he is] the only cartoonist for the Shelter Island Reporter, I am tired of his Republican-bashing and believe he is given by the Reporter free rein to be a one-sided lobbyist for the Democrats. Even if Mr. Waldner does not overtly support the Democrats, his bashing of the Republicans says it all.

The paper has given him a one-sided bully pulpit.

BARBARA EISEN