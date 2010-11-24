Letter: Thanks for 5K support

To the Editor:

Thank you for your support of our Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk to benefit the North Fork Breast Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Cancers, Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels.

The race was a great success and the money raised assists so many in our East End community. The three coalitions provide so many resources and comfort. We thank you for supporting our beneficiaries.

We wish you, your staff, family and friends all the best this holiday season. May your New Year be filled with love, happiness and good health.

MARY ELLEN ADIPIETRO, ANN CRONIN, DEDE GRAY, GINA ‑KRAUS, PATTI BUMSTED, BETTY FOGARTY, BETTY KAPALLA, LINDA KRAUS, LISA SHAW HASHAGEN

THE SHELTER ISLAND 5K COMMITTEE