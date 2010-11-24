Letter: On LIPA’s solar gains

To the Editor:

In response to Karl Grossman’s article, “LIPA Puts Solar Industry in Limbo” dated November 4, 2010, LIPA’s Solar Pioneer and Entrepreneur Program has served as a catalyst in creating a successful competitive solar market on Long Island, helping to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, protecting our environment and stimulating the local economy.

Since its inception in 2000, LIPA’s nationally recognized solar programs have rebated 3,498 solar installs totaling $87.7 million dollars sustaining a solar market industry that has grown from just two part-time solar installers to more than 50 full-time solar companies employing about 300 men and women on Long Island.

In addition to LIPA’s solar rebates, federal and state tax incentives have assisted in reducing the out of pocket cost to LIPA customers for solar installation. In 2000, a LIPA customer would have paid on average 54 percent of installed cost or $23,650 on a 5 Kw system. Today, a LIPA customer pays 31 percent of installed cost or $8,440 on a 5 Kw system, proof that the transformation of the market has been successful.

Contrary to Mr. Grossman’s statement that LIPA has fumbled its solar budget, LIPA has consulted with the solar industry on all changes to the program prior to implementation of such changes. LIPA took all actions to minimize disruption to the market and have our rebate structure accurately reflect the current market place.

In addition to the millions that LIPA allocates to its Solar Pioneer and Entrepreneur Program, we continue to be active in pursuing outside funds on the local, state and federal level to help us keep up with the unprecedented demand for solar. Last year LIPA successfully negotiated a $6 million grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), for our solar programs and also worked with U.S. Senator Kristin Gillibrand to secure an additional $500,000. We continue to seek additional federal and state funds to supplement LIPA’s robust investment in solar energy.

As in previous years, LIPA has increased the 2011 efficiency and renewable budgets from 2010 levels in its proposed budget in order to continue our commitment to solar, wind and other renewable technologies on Long Island. However, while LIPA’s solar rebate incentives, coupled with federal and state tax credits have helped to drive the cost of solar down, LIPA does not have unlimited funds to accommodate the popularity of this program, especially in these economically challenging times.

LIPA is not alone in trying to sustain a rapidly growing solar market. In recent months other utilities from around the country have also had to temporarily suspend their solar programs due to the popularity of this program exceeding monetary outlays.

LIPA’s primary purposes of creating efficiency and renewable programs for customer participation are to help our customers reduce their energy use and to reduce peak electric demand on the transmission and distribution system. Efficiency programs coupled with renewable programs will allow LIPA to achieve its goal of reducing demand by 524 megawatts by 2018. Such a reduction will result in the deferral or elimination of the equivalent of one large or two medium-sized power plants from LIPA’s capacity expansion plan and avoid high-cost, on-peak energy production equivalent to saving 2.2 million barrels of oil.

LIPA has budgeted and remains 100 percent committed to creating a robust solar market on Long Island. However, we cannot shoulder that responsibility alone. Given the successful transformation of the solar market and the growth in the industry, we need the help of our partners on all levels of government and with the leaders in the solar industry to help secure additional funds, so that we can continue to advance and sustain the solar industry and continue to foster new clean energy jobs right here on Long Island.

MICHAEL DEERING

VICE PRESIDENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS, LIPA