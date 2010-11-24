Letter: A Hospice thank you

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Shelter Island East End Hospice Benefit Committee we thank each and every one of you for making our 2010 fundraiser a success.

This year we were able to surpass our monetary goals and increase awareness of East End Hospice (EEH) and all that they do for our community. Local families who were touched and helped by EEH shared their very personal stories and our library opened its doors for a presentation by EEH staff and a very productive question and answer period.

Community restaurants and merchants donated so generously and were responsible for a fabulous silent and live auction. Finally, as a community who joined together to assist this cause, we were able to send six children to Camp Good Grief.

What a difference you all made, and we thank you all and wish you a very happy Thanksgiving.

KATHY ZARCHIN, DIANNE BAILEY AND BARBARA WARREN

2010 HOSPICE FUNDRAISER CHAIRS