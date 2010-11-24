LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR, NEW YORK

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2010, the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor, in the County of Suffolk, New York, adopted the bond resolution entitled:

“Bond Resolution of the Village of Dering Harbor, New York, adopted November 20, 2010, authorizing the construction of improvements to the municipal water distribution system, stating the estimated maximum cost thereof is $65,000, appropriating said amount for such purpose, and authorizing the issuance of $65,000 serial bonds of said Village to finance said appropriation,”

an abstract of such bond resolution concisely stating the purpose and effect thereof, being as follows:

FIRST: AUTHORIZING the Village of Dering Harbor to construct improvements to the municipal water distribution system; STATING that the estimated maximum cost of the project, including preliminary costs and costs incidental thereto and the financing thereof, is $65,000; APPROPRIATING $65,000 for such purpose; and STATING the plan of financing includes the issuance of serial bonds of the Village to finance said appropriation, and the levy of taxes upon all the taxable real property within the Village to pay the principal of said bonds and the interest thereon;

SECOND: AUTHORIZING the issuance of $65,000 serial bonds of the Village pursuant to the Local Finance Law of the State of New York to finance said appropriation;

THIRD: DETERMINING and STATING the period of probable usefulness of the object or purpose for which said bonds are authorized is forty (40) years pursuant to Section 11.00 a. 1 of the Law; however, the bonds authorized pursuant to this resolution and any bond anticipation notes issued in anticipation of the sale of said bonds, shall mature no later than fifteen (15) years after the date of original issuance of said bonds or notes; the proceeds of said bonds may be applied to reimburse the Village for expenditures made after the effective date of said bond resolution for the purpose for which said bonds are authorized;

FOURTH: DETERMINING that said bonds and any bond anticipation notes issued in anticipation of said bonds and the renewals of said bond anticipation notes shall be general obligations of the Village; and PLEDGING to their payment the faith and credit of the Village;

FIFTH: DELEGATING to the Village Treasurer the powers and duties as to the issuance of said bonds and any bond anticipation notes issued in anticipation of said bonds, or the renewals thereof; and

SIXTH: DETERMINING that the bond resolution is subject to a permissive referendum.

DATED: November 20, 2010

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

2588-1T 11/25

LEGAL NOTICE

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR, NEW YORK

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2010, the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor, in the County of Suffolk, New York, adopted the bond resolution entitled:

“Bond Resolution of the Village of Dering Harbor, New York, adopted November 20, 2010, authorizing the construction of improvements to the Village Hall, stating the estimated maximum cost thereof is $45,000, appropriating said amount for such purpose, and authorizing the issuance of $45,000 serial bonds of said Village to finance said appropriation,”

an abstract of such bond resolution concisely stating the purpose and effect thereof, being as follows:

FIRST: AUTHORIZING the Village of Dering Harbor to construct improvements to the Village Hall; STATING that the estimated maximum cost of the project, including preliminary costs and costs incidental thereto and the financing thereof, is $45,000; APPROPRIATING $45,000 for such purpose; and STATING the plan of financing includes the issuance of serial bonds of the Village to finance said appropriation, and the levy of taxes upon all the taxable real property within the Village to pay the principal of said bonds and the interest thereon;

SECOND: AUTHORIZING the issuance of $45,000 serial bonds of the Village pursuant to the Local Finance Law of the State of New York to finance said appropriation;

THIRD: DETERMINING and STATING that (a) the period of probable usefulness of the object or purpose for which the bonds are authorized is fifteen (15) years; (b) the proceeds of the bonds herein authorized and any bond anticipation notes issued in anticipation of said bonds may be applied to reimburse the Village for expenditures made after the effective date of this resolution; and (c) the proposed maturity of said serial bonds will exceed five (5) years;

FOURTH: DETERMINING that said bonds and any bond anticipation notes issued in anticipation of said bonds and the renewals of said bond anticipation notes shall be general obligations of the Village; and PLEDGING to their payment the faith and credit of the Village;

FIFTH: DELEGATING to the Village Treasurer the powers and duties as to the issuance of said bonds and any bond anticipation notes issued in anticipation of said bonds, or the renewals thereof; and

SIXTH: DETERMINING that the bond resolution is subject to a permissive referendum.

DATED: November 20, 2010

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

2589-1T 11/25