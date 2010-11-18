Ladies Bowling: Sherri Surozenski sizzles with 570 series









BY FAYE “THE PHANTOM” WALKER





Someone grab the fire extinguisher because Sherri Surozenski is on fire. In the first game, Sherri put the match to some kindling with a 124. The fire was roaring by the second game, with two open frames for a 166. A little firework shot off in the sixth frame when Sherri picked up a spare by ricocheting the 3 pin into the 10 and the 10 spun around to knock down the 9. The fire continued to blaze into the first four frames of the third game where it finally turned into embers to end with a 148. Sherri finished the night with a 570 handicap series, making her our Bowler of the Week.

The Fabulous Five and Paint by Numbers played doubles early Sunday, getting them out of the Legion well before 7 p.m. Paints Linda Springer and Pam Jackson went mark for mark in the first game. Pam beat Linda by one spare, but they both ended Dutch with a 152 and a 131 respectively. Audrey Marshall and Donna Cass, for the Fabs, went Dutch as well, with Donna hitting one spare more than Audrey. Donna’s 160 and Audrey’s 140 took the first game for the Fabs. Donna ended the second game with a Dutch set for a 149. Pam had a little bit of everything from a poult to going Dutch with one open frame for a 178. Linda was 20 pins behind for a PbN win. The Paints had a hard time picking up their marks in the third game. Audrey Marshall kept up her pace with 4 spares in a row to end the third game with another Fab win.

The Rockettes took all 11 from Spare Us. In the first game, Liz Lechmanski refused to knock down the 10 pin, leaving her with a 125. Mama P. was the only Spare to bowl over average with a 100. Lynn Kay Winters added 7 pins to her score while Captain Fay Rodriguez-Walker had a very Shelter Island score of 114. Spares Sue Klenawicus and Ellie Labrozzi had great foundations in the second game. They both tried for turkeys, but still hit into the 150s — Sue with a 158 and Ellie with a 150. Sherri did all the work in the second game, with just a touch of help from Lynn Kay and Fay. Ellie and Liz went for all spares in the third game. They both had three open frames. Ellie had a 151 and Liz a 153. Sue took a short cut with a turkey for a 154.Fay went Dutch in the middle of the game for a 132, beating the Spares by two pins for the final ‘Ette victory.

The Odd Balls were up against the Lucky Strikes. The OBs eased into the night with Stephanie Tybaert and Lee Oliver rolling matching 113s. Captain Julie Fanelli went 20 pins over average for a 137 and a Lucky win. Julie led her team again with a 125, but her teammates were in hibernation. Linda McCarthy was the most over average for her team with a 129. Kelly Michalak tossed in an extra 15 pins for a 145, while Bev Pelletier had a 125 for an Odd win. Julie succumbed to sleep in the last game, but Corrine Mitchell decided it really was too early in the season, even if it is getting dark early. She added 13 pins to her game, but it wasn’t enough. Linda, Kelly and Bev stole the last game with the highest games of the night — 133, 155 and 137 respectively.

It was anyone’s game when the Brick Laying Babes bowled the Guttersnipes. Snipe Cathy Driscoll had an easy 123, while Jan Warner pulled a poult for a 139 in the first game. Babe Traci Kannwischer went Dutch for a 130 and Tracy Gibbs had two open frames and 29 in the 10th for a 179 and a Babe victory. Archer Brown added eight pins to her score for a 104. Cathy picked up four spares in a row for a 140, but the Babes took the second game by 6 pins. Mary Rando pulled a Poult for a 133 and Tracy went Dutch for a 157. Mary was over her average again in the third game with a 116, as was Traci with a 120. The other Tracy tried for all spares but the only combination she could get was a poult for a 144. Sue Warner took the reins, opening only three frames for a 171 and a final Odd Ball victory.

Week 7 Team Standings