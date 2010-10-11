Island Seniors: Saluting one from the Greatest Generation

Brooklyn-born Bob Gundlach was drafted into the U.S. Army on February 26, 1943 when he was 18 years old. From basic training in Miami Beach, he was transferred to Denver’s U.S. Army Air Force technical school where he was trained as an aircraft armorer.

Bob was assigned to the 449th Bomb Group, shipping out from Newport News in early December 1943. The Nazi U-boats were actively on the hunt in the Atlantic at that time, and it took his Liberty ship a month to reach Africa. The 449th’s final destination was Grottaglie field in Italy. From there our planes flew bombing missions to Northern France, Normandy, Naples, Munich and Ploiesti airfield in Romania.

From January 1944 to May 1945 Bob was part of the ground crew which, as he says, kept the bombs in order. “Too many of our planes didn’t come back,” he added, a note of quiet sadness in his voice.