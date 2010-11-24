Island Profiles: Fallen Angel owner reinvents her life…and her store





Joan Markell grew up in Chicago where her mother was a school teacher and her father, divorced and remarried, owned the largest cemetery in the area. She went on to Carleton College, a small liberal arts school in Northfield, Minnesota and then transferred to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. “Those were the days of Pat Neal, Cloris Leachman and Jean Hagen,” she remembered. “It was fun and I was a double major, English, creative writing and theatre. I wasn’t sure whether I wanted to be an actress or a writer.”





“I had the thrill of writing a script, which I sent off to the [Lamb’s] Little Theatre in Times Square, which was a famous radio program, and they sent me a very nice note that they couldn’t use it but they would love to see anything else that I wrote. Then someone called me and said, ‘Turn on the radio, your script is on,’ and they stole it word for word. When I complained to the Writers Guild, they said, ‘Well, if you do anything, they’ll pay you but you’ll be blacklisted.’ Which was wrong, they should have fought for me. But I was 19 years old and what did I know?”

Then, after doing some radio in Chicago, she came to New York “to find fame and fortune. I did some radio here and then when nothing was happening, I decided to go to Equity Library Theatre, and a friend and I worked as stage hands. We both liked this set designer — his name was Bob Markell — but I was the one he asked to go up on this huge ladder to set lights.” He was impressed that she pulled it off well, and the rest, as they say, is history. They were married not too long afterwards.

“We traveled a little, Europe, Mexico and then we would come home. If we were lucky we had $200 in the bank, but he had a job to come home to. By then he was a designer at CBS. Now they call them art directors, then they were set designers. They didn’t shoot in the summer because it was live television,” so the couple was footloose and fancy-free, at least for a time.

“But that was the period when ladies stayed at home and I would go off and do auditions and Bob would say ‘Why do you have to go to auditions at 5:30 at night, because I want my dinner.’”

Then in short order she had a daughter, followed by a son, and she became a stay-at-home mom. “The kids were in school. Bob’s hours were very strange so it would be very hard for me to work. There was a period when he was going to California and moving all over the place. We had no support group in New York because I’m from Chicago, Bob is from Boston, so we didn’t have family we could turn to, except in real emergencies.”

Joan went on to say that she tried to remember, knowing she was going to be interviewed, when she and Bob became interested in antiques because in the early years of their marriage, they were very much into modern.

“We had Eames chairs and a Herman Miller bench, you know, the black slatted coffee table bench. We still have that but otherwise nothing modern. Then we went to a white period. Then I had a close friend, who lived in New Hampshire, and I loved the kind of furniture she had. She told me about this place that was very reasonable and I started buying for the house, for ourselves, simple 1850s sort of pieces.

“I met someone else a few years later, who wanted to open a shop; she had a friend with a warehouse full of stuff, who wanted a 50/50 deal so we wouldn’t have to buy anything.” So they began their own shop, called “Across the Atlantic,” between Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill.

In the 1960s Joan and Bob found a small house on Shelter Island and became weekenders. But as their children grew the house got smaller and smaller. At a certain point they began looking into renovating, calculating what it would take to turn what they had into what they would really like. When they looked at the dollar amounts, it seemed it might be just as well to buy. And they fell in love with the first house they looked at, the 18th-century house where they still live today. It was only one more step to wanting a store here.

“There was a shop here called Our Racket, and I said to the owner, ‘Gee, if you ever have space I’d love to have a shop’ and she said, ‘Why don’t you take the upstairs room, nothing’s going on up there and you could have your own entrance.’ So I went up there,” and the first “Fallen Angel” came into being.

“That was ‘76 and I was there until the building was sold and I had to get out. Then I found this spot at the Chequit, until that building was supposed to be sold last spring and the projected new owner told me two weeks before Memorial Day, ‘I want you out.’”

She started looking and found her current location, in the small shopping complex housing boltax.gallery and some other stores, east of Planet Bliss on Route 114. As it happened, the sale of the Chequit, which was forcing her to leave, fell through and when the would-be owner called to tell her she could stay, it was with some pleasure that she was able to reply, “Too late.” And so another Fallen Angel, like the Phoenix, has risen once again. And with a wide array of goods, all comers are welcome.