Island Calendar

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Running Club, Youth Center. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Legion Hall, 2 p.m.

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3+, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. Story Time with Mollie Numark, ages 3+, Tuesdays, 11:20 a.m. to noon. Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open evenings Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18

SISCA Ecumenical Breakfast, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 9:30 a.m. Call Joan Belaval (749-9324) or Charlotte Hannabury (749-0168) to reserve $10 per person.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Adult Computer Classes, Introduction to Word Processing, Shelter Island Library, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

League of Women Voters, monthly meeting, Shelter Island Library lower level, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Movies @ the Library, “The Awful Truth,” Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Ecumenical Word Service, hosted by Our Lady of the Isle with participation of five Island clergy, 7 p.m. Refreshments follow in Parish Hall.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Potluck Thanksgiving Dinner, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall, 2 p.m. Call Dana or Emily at 749-5092.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Turkey Plunge, sponsored by Shelter Island Library, Crescent Beach, 11 a.m. Sign up at the library front desk.

Theinert Memorial 3 On 3 Tournament, sponsored by Shelter Island Youth Center, 3 p.m., school gym. $15 per team. Call Ian Kanarvogel at 387-1024 or email siyouth@optimum.net.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 20: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

November 22: Community Housing Committee, 7 p.m.

November 22: Shelter Island Fire District, Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, 7:30 p.m.