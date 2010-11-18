Editorial: Inspired by our youth

Two achievements by Island youth are worthy of notice this week. One is our confident, incredibly consistent varsity volleyball team, young women who have once again advanced to the state championship tournament in Glens Falls. This proud community should take a moment to thank Coach Cindy Belt for the way she calmly encourages this team to intense heights.

National Honor Society students and friends, under the leadership of Janine Mahoney, have again conducted one of the most meaningful service projects we’ve seen — another Cardboard Campout to raise awareness of homelessness and funds to participate in another Habitat for Humanity build. Well done.