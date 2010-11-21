Indians record historic win, but fail to advance to state final

GLENS FALLS — The difference between victory and defeat in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls volleyball championships can be ever so slight, sometimes painfully so.

The Shelter Island Indians, playing in state Class D semifinal pool play for the fourth time in seven years on Saturday, turned in a brave performance. For the most part, they executed well, and yet were left with a 1-5 record to show for their efforts. Among those defeats at the Glens Falls Civic Center were losses by three and four points.

“In past years we got here and just sort of got overwhelmed,” Shelter Island Coach Cindy Belt said. “This year that didn’t happen. If we played our absolute best, we’d be in the finals. We played our almost absolute best.”

In this case, almost was not enough to take Shelter Island to the state final, which will be played tomorrow by the Haldane Blue Devils and Randolph Central Cardinals. Both of those teams went 5-1 in the semifinal pool play.

“Overall, we did exceptionally well,” Shelter Island junior middle hitter Kelsey McGayhey said. “We pushed through, and we had our moments. It was fantastic.”

The Indians did record a historic victory. They picked up their first win ever in state semifinal play, edging the Argyle Central Scottie Dogs, 25-23, in their first game of the day. But the Indians lost their next five games after that, including a 25-22 loss to Argyle Central in their second game. Shelter Island’s other losses came to Haldane, 25-21 and 25-18, and powerful Randolph Central, 25-16 and 25-18.

Shelter Island did some good things, too, but the competition was stiff and the games were tight.

“We knew what was coming,” Shelter Island junior setter Haley Willumsen said. “I think we did awesome. We knew there was going to be tough competition and we really stayed with all the teams that we played.”

The losses to Haldane dealt a severe blow to Shelter Island’s chances of moving on. Haldane, wearing blue and white shirts that were identical to those worn by Shelter Island, had a tough hitter-setter combination in Lauren Etta and Dana Solit. Etta put away 14 kills in those two games, and Solit had 12 assists.

But the most impressive team Shelter Island played was Randolph Central. The Cardinals feature possibly the best player in the tournament in Marah Maycock, a junior outside hitter who soars in the air and shows perfect form in blasting the ball to the court, sometimes from the back row.

“Everyone here is here because they deserve to be here and because they play hard and they’re good teams,” Belt said. “There are no gimmes at all in the state champs. You have to bring your best.”

Shelter Island senior outside hitter Stephanie Vecchio said she feels fortunate to have played in three state semifinal pools over the course of her high school career.

“It’s very exciting,” she said. “With all the noise, it just gets your adrenaline pumping.”

For Shelter Island, which brought a 22-5-1 record into the state championships, the state semifinals marked a farewell for the team’s three seniors — outside hitter MacKenzie Needham, libero Dana Ramos and Vecchio.

“I’m just very, very proud of the girls for making it this far and really putting it all out there because you come here, you’re in this big, huge spotlight,” Belt said. “You win, it’s awesome; if you lose, it’s disappointing.”

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Shelter Island sophomore setter/opposite hitter Katy Binder was presented with a sportsmanship award during the opening ceremony.

bliepa@timesreview.com