Indians are undefeated once more

During the past week Shelter Island’s volleyballers continued their winning ways, as well as getting some experience playing against much larger schools.

The October 28 home match against Port Jefferson was preceded by the senior send-off. Dana Ramos, Mackenzie Needham and Stephanie Vecchio were recognized for their valuable leadership of the team. All three athletes have played volleyball throughout their high school careers, compiling an impressive record.

Ramos and Needham played on the JV team that went 11-3, then 13-0 the following year. As varsity players they are riding a two-year undefeated league record. Vecchio made the jump to varsity a year earlier and can claim appearances at two state tournaments . These three have been at the core of a terrific group of players.

After the send-off, both teams swept the Royals. The JV trailed by 1 point at the very start of the first set and by 2 in the second before roaring to a 25-13, 25-22, 25-15 victory. The varsity, despite lackluster playing, easily beat the out-matched visitors, 25-11, 25-18, 25-13. The win clinched the League 8 championship, with one match still left to play.

Saturday, October 30, the varsity team boarded a 6:15 a.m. bus with their favorite driver, Ed. They were headed to the Smithtown West Classic, a tournament featuring teams from Leagues 1 through 8. Shelter Island was the only Class D team there; Bayport-Blue Point the only Class B. The rest were AA, with school populations up to 30 times that of Shelter Island. But as they know, bigger isn’t always better.

The Indians defeated Half Hollow Hills West, 25-24, 25-21, making an impressive come-from-behind run. Kings Park was a similar challenge and they beat them with identical scores. Host Smithtown West was more of a challenge and they lost, 18-25, 22-25, while playing hard and missing no serves the entire match.

Shelter Island then faced Bay Shore, the team that had knocked them out of the September 25 Eastport-South Manor tournament playoffs, and beat them in a one-set showdown, 25-17. In the semi-finals against Bayport-Blue Point, a team that powered through the day virtually unchallenged, fatigue and limited experience against tough serving and hard hitting combined to lead to a 25-12, 25-16 loss.

Overall the team was very pleased with its performance. A third place showing in a respected tournament is a great feather in their cap and helped to highlight what to work on while preparing for the playoffs.

The teams conquered McGann-Mercy in their last league action on Tuesday, 25-11, 25-13, 25-10. The JV ended an extremely successful season with their win over McGann-Mercy, 25-3, 25-14, 25-9, while the varsity looks forward to the Class D county championship that will be played at Center Moriches on Friday, November 5 at 4 p.m.