Holiday Happenings

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

• Ecumenical Word Service, Our Lady of the Isle, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25

• Community Pot Luck Thanksgiving Dinner, Presbyterian Church, 2 p.m. 749-5092.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

• Sugar Plum Fair, Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Lunch available for sale.)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1

• Holiday Greens Workshop, Garden Club of Shelter Island, St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 10 a.m. Free.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

• St. Nicholas Day Fair, Parish Hall, St. Mary’s Church (includes traditional Cookie Walk, raffle and homemade lunches for sale). 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Voices from the Vault, Shelter Island Historical Society, 7 p.m. followed by champagne reception with the actors. $60. An interactive program with the actors, including some readings, will take place at 2:30 p.m. $10, $8 for students.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

• Women’s Community Club Holiday Luncheon, Presbyterian Church, 12 noon, bring a covered dish and a gently used item for the silent auction.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8

• Tree Lighting, Chamber of Commerce, in front of Police Headquarters, 7 p.m. Refreshments and visit from Santa follow at Legion Hall.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

• PTSA Family Breakfast with Santa, Presbyterian Church, 8 to 11 am. Tickets at the door (includes photo taken with Santa).

• Holiday Extravaganza, Shelter Island Public Library, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” reading with Mollie Numark, holiday craft, refreshments, visit from Santa, “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” movie. 1 p.m.

• Mashomack Holiday Open House, Manor House, 2 to 5 p.m. Mulled cider, eggnog, good cheer. Nature crafts for kids.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12

• All Faith Youth Group Christmas fundraiser, hosted by Katherine & Marco Birch. Directed by Jack Monaghan and Jen Corwin; written by Pastor Bill Grimbol. 4 to 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15

• Winter Concert, Shelter Island School auditorium, grades 7 to 12, 7:30 p.m. Free.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

• Winter Concert, Shelter Island School auditorium, grades K to 6. 7 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

• Living Nativity, St. Gabriel’s, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

• Living Nativity, St. Gabriel’s, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19

• Christmas Pageant, Presbyterian Church, 10:30 a.m. Reception follows.

• Santa visits the firehouse, Center, 1 p.m. Refreshments, free.

• A Celebration of Wreaths, Havens Holiday Open House, Shelter Island Historical Society, 12 noon to 2 p.m.

• Christmas Cantata, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Community Chorus, handbells and special instrumental music.

• Living Nativity, St. Gabriel’s, Time TBD.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22

• PBA Community Caroling, Police Department, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24

• Christmas Pageant, Our Lady of the Isle, 4 p.m.





For additional details about these events, including costs, check future issues of the Reporter under Community Happenings and/or in the event calendar, both in the Around the Island section of the paper.