Heroin bust on Shelter Island

Those named in arrest reports have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may or may not be found guilty.

The Shelter Island Police Department, in cooperation with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the East End Drug Task Force, has been involved in an investigation into the sales of illegal drugs on Shelter Island. As a result of that investigation, Brendan B. Curtin, 28, of Shelter Island was arrested on Wednesday, October 20 at 5:20 p.m. and charged with the criminal sale of a controlled substance (heroin) in the 3rd degree.

Mr. Curtin was arraigned before Judge Patricia Quigley in Shelter Island Justice Court, released on cash bail of $8,000 and directed to return to court at a later date.

On Thursday, October 21 at about 10 a.m., Peter R. Ethier, 20, of Westhampton Beach was driving on North Ferry Road when he was stopped by police for talking on a cellphone without a hands-free device and for driving without a seatbelt. As a result of a subsequent investigation, he was found to be in possession of marijuana.

Mr. Ethier was issued tickets for the traffic violations and given an appearance ticket on site for a later date in Shelter Island Justice Court.

Charles H. Tyler Jr., 40, of Shelter Island was stopped by police at a traffic safety checkpoint on North Ferry Road on Thursday, October 21 at about 2:30 p.m. and subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, carrying an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and failing to stay in lane. Mr. Tyler was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Quigley presiding, and released on $300 bail.

SUMMONSES

William Rivera, 27, of Riverhead was stopped by police on New York Avenue on October 21 and ticketed for speeding — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone. He was also given a summons for unlicensed operation.

Juan J. Castellanos-Cordero, 43, of Greenport was ticketed on North Ferry Road on October 21 for unlicensed operation.

Esvin Rodriguez Muralles, 33, of Willow Springs, North Carolina was given a summons on October 21 on North Ferry Road for driving a vehicle with visibility distorted by broken glass.

On October 23, Nicole S. Littell, 23, of Old Lyme, Connecticut was ticketed on South Ferry Road for speeding — 53 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Benjamin G. Doroski, 33, of Mattituck was also given a speeding ticket on October 23 on South Ferry Road, for traveling 52 mph in the 40-mph zone.

On October 25, Daniel V. Pacimeo, 54, of Patchogue was given a summons for disobeying a traffic control device on New York Avenue.

ACCIDENTS

Florence Evans of Shelter Island was driving off a North Ferry boat on October 19 when she struck the metal gate, puncturing a hole in a tire. Police helped her change the tire; the ferry company was notified.

Margaret S. Larsen of Shelter Island was pulling out of the parking area at Fedi’s in the Center on October 20 when a child riding a bicycle on the sidewalk against the flow of traffic ran into the front of the vehicle, causing a “very minor scuff” to the child’s left arm. Medical attention was not required.

Mary K. Larsen of Shelter Island was driving northbound on South Ferry Road on October 20 when she hit a deer, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front of the car. The deer ran off.

Kenneth W. King of Shelter Island told police that he was traveling north on North Ferry Road when he hit a deer, causing damage to the hood of his vehicle, estimated at $900.

OTHER REPORTS

On October 19, a highly intoxicated person refused to leave a bar in the Heights and was escorted home by police.

Police investigated a case of criminal mischief in Coecles Harbor on October 20.

Two tree stands were reported on town property at the former nursery site in the Center on October 20. Limbs of some trees had been cut so the stands could be installed. An extra patrol was requested. Police were asked to remove the stands, and the Shelter Island Highway Department was notified to do so.

On the evening of October 20, a person reported that her dog had bitten another dog in Westmoreland, seriously injuring the animal. The dog was transported to Riverhead Animal Hospital and was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries. The dog warden was notified.

On October 21, a caller reported an oily substance on a roadway in the Heights. Police determined that it came from a garbage dumpster that was being carted away. Sand was spread on the roadway to absorb the substance and repeated again on October 23.

On October 22 a caller reported hearing loud music being played and a female screaming in a vehicle in the Center. The area was patrolled but the vehicle was not located.

Police received a report about ATVs on a Cartwright roadway on October 24. They were gone when police responded.

A caller told police on October 24 that a boat was at his dock and he was unsure of its owner. Police ran the registration and provided the caller with the pertinent information.

A Center caller complained on October 24 that a neighbor’s dog was on his property. Police spoke to a member of the family who said the dogs and their owner would be leaving the Island.

A second Center caller on October 24 reported a neighbor’s dog was getting into her garbage late at night. Police spoke to a family member about not letting the dog loose.

On October 25 police responded to a child custody incident.

A case of petit larceny (a missing ladder) was reported in South Ferry Hills on October 25.

A caller reported on October 25 that three weeks ago three piles of construction debris were dumped on a vacant lot in South Ferry Hills. According to the police report, new clean fill had been left in front of the debris and the caller was concerned the debris would be used as fill. Police contacted the owner of the property.

An injured deer was reported by an anonymous caller on October 25. It was dead when police arrived; the Highway Department was notified.

Four residential burglary alarms were reported during the week — on Ram Island and in Hay Beach and Shorewood. There were problems with the alarm system in two cases; the alarm was set off accidentally in the third; and no apparent break-in was reported in the fourth.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the Center on October 24; according to the SIFD, low batteries set off the alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported five aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 19, 23, 24 and 25.