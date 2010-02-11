Healey wins justice court race

Shelter Island voters sent Mary-Faith Healey to the justice bench and propositions to extend terms of office into the political dung heap Tuesday night.

Ms. Healey, the Democratic candidate, won 742 votes to Republican Tom Carr’s 458, according to unofficial counts by Democrat and Republican poll watchers. Absentee ballots and “emergency” ballots, those cast early Tuesday morning when voting machines had to be switched between the Center and Cobbetts Lane firehouses, will be counted by the Suffolk County Board of Elections in Yaphank, an estimated 340 to 380 ballots.

The propositions to extend the terms of office of the highway superintendent and town supervisor went down in a big way, 912 to 291 for the highway job, and 988 to 215 for the supervisor, according to the unofficial tally.

Tim Bishop received more Island votes than Randy Altschuler in the race for Congress, 713 to 474 at last count.

Check this website for updates and a complete report on Election 2010.

Click here for the Board of Elections tally for Shelter Island.



