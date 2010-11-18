Gardening: Begonias we’ve neglected — and cyclamen





The wax begonia, which has been sadly neglected here, is easily grown and long-lived, and they are charming little plants well worth having. Classified as “tender annuals,” they can go outside in the summer, away from full sunlight, either in the ground or on a covered porch or shaded deck. They bloom profusely and many of them have quite fancy leaves which in and of themselves can be an attraction.





They prefer a soil-less potting mixture; straight peat moss is ideal because it holds enough water to satisfy the plant and simultaneously avoids over-watering. Choose a pot only slightly larger than the root ball and re-pot when roots show through the bottom hole.

Water thoroughly, allowing water to flow through — then do not water again until the plant has dried out completely. Place pots on that proverbial “tray filled with pebbles and water.” Begonias thrive better in dry soil and moist air. Did I say they weren’t picky? Well, almost not-picky. They can only be fertilized at full strength once a month during the winter, and weekly at one-quarter strength during the summer.

Begonias prefer bright, filtered light. Most will do well in any window other than a northern exposure and will do especially well under artificial light. If you pinch out the center leaves regularly you will encourage lush foliage. Overgrown plants can be trimmed back to several inches high and stem cuttings can easily be rooted in a jar of water to create new plants.

And then there’s cyclamen, always lovely this time of year and available in wonderful shades of pink, white, rose and lavender, the latter so deep as to almost be a regal purple. Usually referred to as Florist’s Cyclamen, the plant has sweet-scented small flowers that are produced on long stems. They stand up above the foliage, very straight and tall, about 8 inches high. The leaves are heart-shaped and often variegated or “marbled.”

They do best when planted in a soil-based potting mix, and the top of the tuber should be just slightly above the soil line. Like the begonia, the plant should be allowed to dry out between watering and, as with African violets, avoid getting water on the leaves — they stain. Excess watering will cause the tuber to rot. Humidity is key — do the “tray and pebbles” routine. Cyclamen, like begonias, want bright, indirect light, and should be fed every other week — an all-purpose fertilizer at half-strength.