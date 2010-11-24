Gardening: Garden Club garners awards





















Several members of the Garden Club of Shelter Island were recognized at the club’s annual luncheon meeting on October 23 at the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, and at the Second District fall luncheon on November 1, which was held at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

























Jackie Tuttle was presented with the National Garden Club’s “President’s Proud Pedestal Award,” recognizing her for being “the gracious and diligent mainstay of our organization.”





The youngest awardee was Myla Dougherty in the Youth Division who received a first-place citation for her poem, “The Moon’s Present,” which was submitted in a nationwide youth poetry competition.

Former Club President Esther Hunt was given Honorary Membership in the Garden Club for “her years of excellence and service … she has been an inspiration to us all.”

State awards from New York’s Federated Garden Clubs were also announced — Hilary King received a first-place Publicity Award and Kirsten Lewis earned a first-place Yearbook Award.